Fer Scalphunter MT5

Fer Scalphunter works by opening trades constantly 24/5 in favor of the trend, using two moving averages. If the price turns against it, it begins opening grid and martingale trades until it returns to its original direction and closes all trades in profit.


Features:

The bot is optimized to work with GBPUSD on the M1/M5 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.


Recommended balance:

  • $500 with a CENT account
  • $5,000 with a STANDARD account
  • $50,000 for FUNDING ACCOUNTS


To obtain the rest of the optimized sets, please request them via private message.


Configurable parameters:
  • Fixed lot size
  • Dynamic lot size based on the account balance: The lot size increases as the account balance increases.
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Maximum number of trades the EA can open
  • Grid
  • Distance between grid trades
  • Martingale multiplier
  • Maximum number of grid trades you can open
  • Moving Averages: Moving Average Settings
  • Trading Time Filter
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown Limit: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)
  • Total profit target in percentage
  • News filter



Support:

Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fer Goldhunter
Fernando David Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fer Goldhunter  works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar). Characteristics: The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on   M15  timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance: 50 USD  with a  CENT  account 500 US
Fer Goldhunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fer Goldhunter  works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar). Characteristics: The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on   M15  timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance: 50 USD  with a  CENT  account 500 US
Fer Scalphunter
Fernando David Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fer Scalphunter , iki hareketli ortalama kullanarak trend lehine 7/24 işlem açarak sürekli çalışır. Fiyat trendin tersine dönerse, ızgara ve martingale işlemleri başlatır, ta ki orijinal yönüne dönene ve tüm işlemleri kârla kapatana kadar. Özellikler : Bot, M5 zaman diliminde  GBPUSD  ile çalışacak şekilde optimize edilmiştir. Diğer sembollerle kullanım için de optimize edilebilir. Önerilen bakiye : CENT hesabı için 500 $ STANDART hesabı için 5.000 $ FONLAMA HESAPLARI için 50.000 $ Optimi
Filtrele:
Ahmed Fahmy
76
Ahmed Fahmy 2025.09.10 09:05 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Fernando David Costa
421
Geliştiriciden yanıt Fernando David Costa 2025.09.10 09:34
Thanks for your comment! I will update the EA soon to get better results!
If you have any question you can write me to private message.
İncelemeye yanıt