Fer Scalphunter MT5
- Experts
- Fernando David Costa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fer Scalphunter works by opening trades constantly 24/5 in favor of the trend, using two moving averages. If the price turns against it, it begins opening grid and martingale trades until it returns to its original direction and closes all trades in profit.
Features:
The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.
Recommended balance:
- $500 with a CENT account
- $5,000 with a STANDARD account
- $50,000 for FUNDING ACCOUNTS
To obtain the rest of the optimized sets, please request them via private message.
- Fixed lot size
- Dynamic lot size based on the account balance: The lot size increases as the account balance increases.
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop
- Maximum number of trades the EA can open
- Grid
- Distance between grid trades
- Martingale multiplier
- Maximum number of grid trades you can open
- Moving Averages: Moving Average Settings
- Trading Time Filter
- Maximum Daily Drawdown Limit: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)
- Total profit target in percentage
- News filter
Support:
Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.
