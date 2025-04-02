XAUUSD Averaging EA is an automated grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor implements a professional averaging strategy with martingale position sizing, utilizing dynamic spacing based on market volatility through ATR (Average True Range) analysis.

The system combines multiple grid modes with technical filters including Moving Average crossover signals, RSI confirmation, and ADX trend strength filtering. It features advanced basket risk management with trailing stops, daily limits, and an adaptive failure counter that progressively increases profit targets after consecutive losses.

This EA is built for traders seeking a systematic grid-based approach to XAUUSD with robust risk controls and volatility adaptation.

Core Features

Three Grid Spacing Modes – Static, ATR-dynamic, and Hybrid (ATR with min/max limits)

Martingale Position Sizing – Configurable lot multiplier with maximum lot protection

ATR-Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit – Dynamic SL/TP based on market volatility

Basket Trailing Stop – Activates at specified profit level with retracement-based closure

Technical Entry Filters – MA crossover signals with optional RSI and ADX confirmation

Daily Profit/Loss Limits – Automatic trading pause when daily targets are met

Failure Counter System – Increases profit targets after consecutive failed cycles

Weekend Position Closure – Automatic close before market weekend

Spread Protection – Maximum spread filter to avoid unfavorable entry conditions

Force Entry Mode – Testing feature for immediate position opening on startup

Grid Spacing Modes

Static Grid

Fixed point spacing between averaged positions:

Buy Grid: 300 points default

Sell Grid: 500 points default

Tiered spacing option with 1.8x multiplier per level

Dynamic Grid (ATR-Based)

Spacing adapts to current market volatility:

Uses ATR (14-period, H4 timeframe) for measurement

Separate multipliers for buy and sell directions

No fixed limits applied

Hybrid Grid

ATR-based spacing with user-defined boundaries:

Minimum spacing: 300 points

Maximum spacing: 1000 points

Combines volatility adaptation with safety limits

Entry Signals & Filters

Primary Signal: Moving Average Crossover

5-period SMA on close price

Buy Signal: Price closes above MA after being below

Sell Signal: Price closes below MA after being above

RSI Filter (Optional)

14-period RSI on close price

Buy: RSI below 30 (oversold)

Sell: RSI above 70 (overbought)

ADX Trend Filter (Optional)

14-period ADX on H4 timeframe

Minimum threshold: 25.0

Buy: ADX > 25 and +DI > -DI

Sell: ADX > 25 and -DI > +DI

Position Sizing & Martingale

Parameter Default Description Starting Lot 0.01 Initial position size Lot Multiplier 1.5 Multiplier after each averaging level Max Lot 0.50 Absolute maximum lot size safety limit Max Positions 20 Maximum positions per cycle





Minimum Distance Protection

Automatically respects broker minimum stop levels

Adds 50-point buffer above minimum requirements

Daily Limits & Session Control

Daily Profit Limit

Percentage of balance as daily profit target

Stops new entries when reached

Can close all positions automatically

Daily Loss Limit

Percentage of balance as daily loss limit

Stops trading when reached

Can close all positions automatically

Weekend Control

Automatic position closure before weekend

Prevents weekend gap exposure

Market closure detection based on Friday 22:00

Setup Instructions

Install the EA – Place XAU_Averaging_EA_V1.0.mq5 in the MQL5/Experts folder Compile – Ensure no compilation errors Attach to Chart – Attach to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe) Configure Inputs – Adjust grid mode, lot size, and risk parameters Enable Auto-Trading – Click the green AutoTrading button Monitor – Observe first entry and averaging behavior

Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation Timeframe H1 or H4 for stable signals Grid Mode Hybrid for volatility adaptation Starting Lot 0.01 for $1000 account Max Positions 10-15 for moderate risk Max Lot 0.20-0.50 based on account size Trailing Trigger Adjust to account size (5-20% of balance)

Important Notes

Risk Warning: Grid/martingale strategies carry significant risk

Account Requirement: Minimum $500 recommended for 0.01 lot

Broker Compatibility: Ensure broker supports hedging and market execution

Slippage: Trading during high volatility may cause order slippage

Margin: Monitor margin levels closely during averaging phases

Backtesting: Use MultiTester for reliable strategy validation

Demo First: Always test on demo account before live trading

Error Handling

The EA includes robust error handling for:

Insufficient margin (logs warning, skips averaging)

Spread exceeding limits (skips entry)

Auto-trading disabled (continuous monitoring)

Broker stop level constraints (auto-adjusts SL/TP)

Order placement failures (retry up to 3 times)

Disclaimer

Trading XAUUSD (Gold) carries significant risk. Grid and martingale strategies can amplify losses during adverse market conditions. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Users should:

Understand the strategy mechanics before deployment

Apply appropriate risk management

Monitor trading activity regularly

Use only risk capital

Adjust parameters based on current market volatility

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All settings should be validated on demo accounts before live implementation.