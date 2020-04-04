Basic Support and Resistance Indicator

What is this indicator?

This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free- is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Main Features

  1. Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels:

    • Automatically analyzes key levels based on local highs and lows.
    • Uses an advanced algorithm to identify levels with greater accuracy .

  2. Support for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes:

    • Allows analysis of multiple currency pairs or assets at the same time (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
    • Works across multiple timeframes (M1, H1, H4, D1, etc.) .

  3. Customizable Settings:

    • Adjust the number of historical periods to look back ( LookbackPeriod ).
    • Define the minimum number of touches required to validate a level ( TouchesRequired ).
    • Set a tolerance in points to consider a touch ( TolerancePoints ) .

  4. Clear and Customizable Visualization:

    • Displays horizontal lines on the chart with customizable colors for supports (default blue) and resistances (default red).
    • Optionally displays labels with relevant information (symbol, timeframe, and number of touches) .

  5. Update Frequency:

    • Automatically updates every set number of seconds to reflect the latest levels .

  6. Easy to Use:

    • Does not require advanced technical experience, as it comes with default settings ready to use.
    • Ideal for both beginner and experienced traders .

Advantages of the Indicator

  • Saves Time: Automates the detection of key levels, avoiding hours of manual analysis.
  • Greater Accuracy: Uses advanced algorithms to identify levels with a high probability of success.
  • Flexibility: Adaptable to any trading style, whether intraday, swing trading, or long-term investing.
  • Free and Accessible: This indicator is available for free, making it a perfect tool for traders looking to improve their analysis without additional costs .

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform installed.
  • Internet connection (optional, for automatic updates).
  • Compatible with Windows and mobile devices .

How to Use It

  1. Download and install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  2. Customize the parameters according to your preferences (symbols, timeframes, etc.).
  3. Apply the indicator to the chart of any asset and let it do the work for you.
  4. Use the detected levels to make informed trading decisions.

Why Choose This Indicator?

This indicator combines simplicity, effectiveness, and versatility, making it an indispensable tool for any trader looking to improve their technical analysis. In addition, being free, it is an accessible and useful option for all MetaTrader 5 users .

Download this indicator today and start trading with more confidence and precision!

FREE
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
指标
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 Take your trading to the next level: While identifying the trend is the first step, timing your entries is where the profit lies. This free tool works perfectly as a filter for my high-precision signals. For a complete professional setup, I highly recommend using this with Gold Master Indicator or fully automating your strategy with Swing Sentinel EA for hands-free trend following. General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicato
FREE
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
