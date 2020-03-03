CMFXGold

💎CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield


Precision. Patience. Power.

CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection.

💬 Support

For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message.

I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

⚙️ Strategy Overview

Built for the 4-hour timeframe, CMFX GOLD fuses four professional-grade indicators into one adaptive engine:

  • MACD — Momentum Core

    Detects early trend shifts and measures directional strength before confirmation.

  • RSI — Timing Filter

    Identifies overbought and oversold zones, confirming momentum exhaustion to avoid bad entries.

  • Multiple EMAs — Trend Skeleton

    Creates a dynamic market structure that filters false reversals and defines trade bias.

  • Parabolic SAR — Tactical Exit Layer

    Secures profits in strong trends and flips early when the market’s pulse changes.

All signals must align — only high-probability swing setups qualify for execution.

⚡️ Tactical Design Philosophy

CMFX GOLD acts like a professional battlefield strategist:

  • Waits for multi-indicator alignment

  • Executes with precision

  • Protects every position with built-in loss control


Designed for traders who prefer accuracy over activity.

💰 Performance Snapshot

  • Profit Factor: 2.48 (≈ +148 % profitability advantage)

  • Style: Swing / Trend following

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Average Holding: 1–3 days

  • Risk: Fixed lots + Dollar-based loss guard

🔧 Key Features


✅ Hybrid logic (MACD + RSI + EMA + SAR)

✅ 4H precision swing trading — no scalping noise

✅ Fully optimized for XAUUSD

Fixed lot size execution for consistent exposure

User-defined floating loss cut-off ($) — closes all trades instantly once total drawdown exceeds your chosen limit, protecting equity from deep loss events

✅ Candle-skip entry filter (avoids clustered orders)

✅ No martingale, no grid, no hidden tricks

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: H4

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread

  • Leverage: 1 : 500 or higher

  • Lot Size: 0.02 per $500

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

📊 Results-Oriented Intelligence


Trained on five years of historical data and stress-tested through volatile market cycles, CMFX GOLD maintains composure under pressure.

Its dynamic indicator fusion ensures that entries occur only when the larger market structure and momentum agree.

🧠 The CMFX Philosophy


“Gold rewards discipline — not luck.”


CMFX GOLD is built for traders who plan, measure, and execute with intent.

It’s your tactical command system for mastering XAUUSD.

💬 Version: 1.0

⚙️ Platform: MetaTrader 5

🏷️ Category: Expert Advisor → Trend / Swing Trading

💎 Price: $499

📈 Focus: XAUUSD (H4 timeframe)


