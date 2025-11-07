AI Forex Robot MT5

4.44

AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker or Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now! 

The special offer $1599 is valid until 31 December. After that, it will increase by $200 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $5000.

The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker and Prop Trading Firm
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M5 timeframe chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.1. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $1599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker or Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away. 

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), as this is the pair it was fully optimized for. The AI logic is built around gold’s specific price behavior and volatility to ensure maximum performance. In the near future, additional currency pairs will be added, allowing users to expand their trading portfolio without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Are updates for AI Forex Robot free?
    Yes, all updates are completely free. You can download every new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform. Each update includes improvements, new features and optimizations so your robot is always running on the latest version.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support on private group, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. Do you have a manual prepared for the AI Forex Robot?
    The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

  11. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  12. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts. It also works perfectly in Prop Trading Firms.

  13. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  14. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500. This amount allows the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we always recommend starting with a slightly larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  15. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  16. Does AI Forex Robot work on 2-digit and 3-digit broker accounts?
    Yes, the robot works on both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers. All calculations for pips and points are converted internally, so no special settings are required.

  17. Does AI Forex Robot work with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes, AI Forex Robot is fully compatible with all Prop Trading Firms that allow the use of Robots. It operates under standard trading conditions, uses only one protected position at a time, and does not rely on Grid or Martingale strategies, making it compliant with prop firm rules such as maximum drawdown, daily limits, and consistency requirements. It can be used for both evaluation and funded phases.

  18. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robot that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  19. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

评分 64
Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

jamal961 raed
24
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

Mark Carmona
317
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

推荐产品
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Missy Fab MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Missy Fab MT5 是一款基于市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问（EA）。它完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 为什么选择 Missy Fab MT5？ 市场分析算法： 内置模型支持全天候自动交易。 灵活性： 可适应市场波动和条件变化。 现代订单执行类型： 支持 IOC、FOK、Return、BOC。 风险管理： 自适应止损和动态资金保护策略。 快速启动： 所有参数已预先优化。 工作原理 Missy Fab MT5 使用内置算法分析市场，并根据设定条件开仓。资金管理机制帮助控制交易风险。 开始所需条件 货币对： AUDCAD 推荐运行： AUDCAD 其他货币对： 自动激活 账户类型： Raw Spread 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： 从 $1000 起（推荐以确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 推荐用于稳定运行 推荐经纪商： IC Markets Global 免责声明： 金融市场交易存在风险。请仅使用可承受损失的资金。作者
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
专家
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
专家
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
专家
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Iron Trader MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
萬能顧問。用作剝頭皮和動態訂單網格。應用水平以設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。水平值可以設置為點數或平均價格波動率 (ATR) 的百分比。它可以在指定的時間工作，具有防止滑點和點差擴大的作用。該圖表顯示有關訂單執行質量、收到的利潤和當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）的信息。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 Iron Trader EA 的 MT4 版本 金錢管理： FIX_START_LOT - 每 N 個餘額（FROM_BALANCE）的固定起始手數； FROM_BALANCE - 用於計算起始手數的 N 餘額金額 (FIX_START_LOT)； 起始手數使用以下公式計算：餘額 / FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT 示例#1： 餘額 300 FIX_START_LOT - 0.01; FROM_BALANCE - 100; 起始手數將為 = 0.03。 示例#2： 餘額 300 FIX_START_LOT - 0.01; FROM_BALANCE - 300; 起始手數為 = 0.01。
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.56 (9)
专家
上市价格：199 美元 作为基于价值的发布策略的一部分，价格将在每次销售后逐渐上涨。 您越早购买 ArtQuant Gold，获得的价格就越优惠。 （没有人为的折扣或激进的促销。价格上涨反映了系统的质量和长期性能。） LIVE SIGNAL ArtQuant Gold 是一款专业的专家顾问 (EA)，专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 市场交易而设计，具有强大且适应性强的结构，注重长期稳定性。 其内部逻辑结合了自动化技术分析、动态风险控制和智能电网执行模型，无需使用马丁格尔或手数乘法。 与许多依赖交易量增加或过度调整策略的系统不同，ArtQuant Gold 遵循严谨而现实的方法，通过智能且完全可配置的风险管理来适应真实的市场行为。 主要特点 专门针对XAUUSD进行了优化 无马丁格尔的网格策略：输入之间无批量缩放 使用价格行为、流动行为和内部过滤器的多层逻辑 可配置的提款控制，随时保护资金 根据市场情况执行交易，而不是计时器或固定周期 时间框架独立：基于事件的逻辑，而不是基于蜡烛的逻辑 输入参数 EA 中提供了以下参数，其解释顺序与设置中出现的顺序相同： 在暂停模式下启动 EA：
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Bawaba Grid Scalping
Zaky Hamdoun
5 (1)
专家
Introduction and Description Bawaba, from the Arabic word for "Grid", is a grid-based scalping robot for FOREX currency pairs. It has adjustable stoploss and takeprofits, as well as the possibility of having a fixed volume or adapting to the account balance. Grid scalping is when a grid of orders is created by increasing and decreasing prices incrementally above and below a set price. Below is a list of the different characteristics of the expert advisor: No Martingale. Grid scalping and trading
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
专家
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
专家
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
专家
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
专家
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
专家
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Gold One
Habib Gholamali Heidari
2.79 (52)
专家
Gold One  MT5 大家好，外汇黄金交易爱好者们， 欢迎使用我们的机器人，加入顶级黄金交易者的行列。凭借超过二十年的精准外汇市场经验，我们自豪地推出最新一代的交易机器人。 特点:  非常适合prop公司挑战。 适合所有账户规模，包括小额资本。 无   网格和   无   马丁格尔 100% 完全自动化 该机器人采用最新的、最先进的专门用于黄金交易的指标，具有无与伦比的准确性来识别买入和卖出点。这代表了外汇市场中黄金交易的革命性突破。这一创新是经过十多年研究、试验和广泛测试的成果，融入了顶级黄金交易专家的见解。通过利用复杂的黄金交易模式，我们的机器人确保了您的安心，让您可以无压力地监控其完全自动化的交易。多年的测试结果清楚地表明，我们的机器人表现优越。 其他主要特点 自动交易  XAUUSD  货币对。 每笔交易都有  SL 保护，TP 和 SL 都可以根据市场条件 变化 。 非常容易安装，无需更改设置，只需在  XAUUSD H1上运行一次 建议使用 VPS 来保持EA 24/7运行，具有低延迟 推荐使用  低点差的经纪商 最低初始存款：$500 新闻和替代设置在Tel
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
MACD指標上的交易機器人 這是交易機器人的簡化版，它只使用一種進場策略（高級版有超過 10 種策略） 專家福利： 剝頭皮交易、馬丁格爾交易、網格交易。 您可以僅使用一個訂單或一組訂單設置交易。具有動態、固定或乘數步長和交易手數的高度可定制的訂單網格將允許您使 EA 交易適應幾乎任何交易工具。 回撤系統，重疊虧損訂單和余額保護 網格交易易受非反彈價格變動的影響已不是什麼秘密，但由於訂單恢復系統，顧問將能夠擺脫大多數回撤。回撤的退出是通過將最遠的無利可圖的訂單與最接近市場的獲利訂單重疊來執行的。交易機器人可用於恢復賬戶中的虧損頭寸、手動交易或其他專家開立的交易。它可以通過幻數接收和處理所有訂單。 交易開放過濾器。 任何交易策略都應該有一個信號過濾器和交易開倉。在這個機器人中有幾個：MA 的趨勢方向過濾器、波動率過濾器、價差擴大過濾器、一周中的某一天和工作時間、用於多交易的直接和反向相關過濾器。具有手動確認信號的功能。 開倉和平倉訂單的虛擬級別。 所有交易開倉水平、止損、止盈、追踪止損設置都是虛擬的。多虧了這一點，您可以從 1 點設置水平，而不必擔心經紀人
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
该产品的买家也购买
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
专家
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
专家
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
专家
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
MAX XAUUSD – 闪耀黄金市场的智能交易系统 各位交易员们，大家好！ 我是   MAX XAUUSD ，趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？ 黄金 。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会！ 为什么选择 MAX XAUUSD？ 智能顺势系统 采用先进的顺势交易算法， 风险最小化，收益最大化 每一笔交易都 提前布局 ，回测与实盘完全透明 100%真实策略 ，无历史拟合，无数据造假 即插即用体验 简单安装，轻松配置 支持 MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 双平台 自动监控市场，精准执行交易 ️ 真实可靠承诺 在智能化流行和神经网络遍地的今天，我们坚持： "不求销售量，只求解救市场苦难的每一位交易者" 系统核心特性 专业黄金交易 专注品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元） 适用周期 ：M30、H1等主流时间框架 交易逻辑 ：基于波动性触发器和价格结构 先进风控管理 使用固定的止损和移动的止盈水平 支持多种策略：马丁格尔、网格系统、加仓机制 独立于新闻、指标或第三
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
专家
认识 Master Oscillators，一个使交易变得简单且灵活的机器人！从RSI，CCI或Stochastic信号中进行选择，构建您自己的策略。这个机器人为您提供了许多工具，比如MA过滤器，动态手数，Kelly准则计算器，动态的止损和止盈水平等等。 无论您的交易风格如何，Master Oscillators都在这里为您服务。它为您提供重要的信息，统计数据等等，同时始终保证您的交易安全。如果你曾经想过建立自己的交易机器人，但却不知道如何去做，Master Oscillators 可以帮助你。 今天就开始使用 Master Oscillators，提高您的交易表现！ 用户指南:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 全新！！！引入了反马丁盈利系统！您现在可以在非常低风险下实现高利润！ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792 免责声明： 交易涉及风险，并不适合每个人。该产品的过去表现并不能保证未来结果。使用Master Oscillators的风险由您自己承担。创建者对您在使用此工具时可能
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
专家
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
作者的更多信息
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
实用工具
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
筛选:
Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:45
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
chenjian295
28
chenjian295 2025.12.09 12:10 
 

This EA is the most disappointing product I have ever bought on MQL5. Since I started using it on November 18th, my live trading account has lost nearly 500 dollars. It is obviously an overfitted strategy that fails in real trading and will only continue to lose money. The author has never dared to publicly show live trading signals and only provided a useless setting guide when users suffered losses. Even if you follow the instructions exactly, losses are still inevitable. However, in the daily profit screenshots the author posted, they made profits every day, but users were losing money every day. This is a completely immature product and a well-planned marketing scam. I strongly advise other traders to stay away from it.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.09 13:04
Hi. Unfortunately this user is using incorrect settings, we already contacted him but he did not reply, instead he added a negative review and a comment defaming us and insulting us. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
⛔️Reported for defaming and insulting us.
jamal961 raed
24
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mark Carmona
317
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 18:52
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori
149
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori 2025.12.03 18:03 
 

Very disappointing and misleading I bought this “AI Forex Robot” after being shown extremely impressive backtest results. Unfortunately, once I received the final product and used it in real trading, the performance was very poor and did not match the advertised backtests at all. This raised serious concerns for me about how those earlier backtests were presented. When I contacted the provider to ask about the gap between backtest and live performance, I didn’t receive a clear or consistent explanation—just a different excuse each time. I was also added to a Telegram customer group where many buyers reported the exact same issue: real trading results not matching the claimed backtests. What made this even more concerning is that the admin would delete complaint messages and remove anyone who questioned the robot, which prevented open discussion and transparency. To verify things myself, I ran my own backtest for the period after my purchase date to compare it with the robot’s actual performance. Surprisingly, my backtest results still didn’t match what I saw in real trading. I also have all the evidence and screenshots to support everything I’m saying. If anyone wants to verify my claims, feel free to message me and I will share the proof. Overall, this product did not deliver what was promised. I’m leaving this review to warn others to be extremely cautious and not rely on marketing/backtest screenshots when deciding to buy.

Guru
39
Guru 2025.12.03 13:21 
 

After testing this EA for about a week I am very satisfied with its performance. It works smoothly and the results are even better than I expected. What really stands out is how active and dedicated the developers are. In the past few days there were a couple of small issues, but they reacted immediately and fixed everything very quickly which shows a high level of professionalism and commitment. The support team is also excellent and always available in the group chat to answer questions and help whenever needed. I have seen some negative reviews but in my opinion they do not reflect the real potential of this EA. It is a new and innovative project built with artificial intelligence and like any advanced technology it needs a bit of time to grow. This is why the developers recommend testing it on a demo first which I fully agree with. Overall my experience has been very positive. The EA shows incredible potential, the results are promising and the team behind it is one of the most responsive I have seen. If you are considering buying it my advice is simple give it a chance and let it show what it can do.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 17:24
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Lorymia2131
87
Lorymia2131 2025.12.03 12:30 
 

AI Robot is a great tool that I use every day, I really like that it is being developed by adding new and excellent features, the results are very good.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Sipsm
386
Sipsm 2025.12.02 21:12 
 

Very good robot, first position closed with profits. The support has been prompt thus far in responding to queries

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
RimikTrading
53
RimikTrading 2025.12.02 02:47 
 

I purchased this bot and tested it on a real account but its performance does not come close to what is shown in the back testing or what the developer claims. Whenever I reached out for support, their team blamed everything except the bot itself — broker execution, spreads, VPS latency, liquidity, protection settings, risk modes, activation timing, and even user error, which they also repeat publicly in the review section as their default excuse. The user manual only requires adjusting three simple settings: Mini Score (70–75), Risk Level (Normal) and Lot Size, attaching the bot to a 5-minute chart. It’s hard to see how a user could make mistakes with such basic instructions. With such a high price tag and all the bold claims made by the developer, this AI-powered bot should be smart enough to handle common market factors and still perform reliably on a live account. And if as a user, I am paying such a premium for an “AI smart bot,” I expect it to overcome these challenges but in reality, it doesn’t. If you look closely, most of the 5-star reviews come from users who just bought the bot and never used the bot in live trading. Many were offered a free indicator or bot in exchange for posting a 5-star review within a day, which creates misleading and artificially inflated ratings. I was asked to do the same but I refused to do that and told Mr. Mark that I would prefer to wait and use the bot first for few weeks and would like to add an honest review. Users who genuinely tested the bot and shared negative results often had their messages deleted, their screenshots removed from the group chat, or were blocked from posting in the channel. My experience was the same — the bot performed poorly in real market conditions, trading sideways and repeatedly hitting stop loss. I do not recommend buying this bot. In live trading, it simply does not work as advertised and back testing. Don’t be misled by premium price, fake 5-star reviews collected in returns of free indicator or bots. Lastly, I would like to request that MQL5 not remove this review. The developer will likely report it and try to have it taken down, as they often do, but I am a genuine buyer who paid a high price for this misleading bot, and I have the right to share my honest experience. I’m more than willing to provide your team with all the screenshots of the bot’s real performance, along with my full chat history with their support team, if needed.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.02 16:25
Hi. Thank you for sharing your experience. Backtests and live trading can differ because every account operates with different broker execution, spreads, latency and liquidity conditions, which can significantly affect performance even when the settings are the same. Many users trade this EA successfully in live conditions, but results will always vary between accounts due to these external factors. When we ask clients about their setup, VPS, protections or broker conditions, it is not “blaming the user,” but simply the technical information required to understand why two accounts may produce different results. The manual is designed to be simple, but proper activation and stable market conditions are still essential for any algorithm. We do not offer or request positive reviews, and we do not remove criticism. Messages are moderated only when they contain personal attacks or disruptive behavior, not because someone reports negative performance. If your account experienced stop losses or inconsistent results, we would be happy to review your configuration and help you identify the cause. You have full access to the EA, updates and support, and we are always available for clients who wish to resolve technical issues. We appreciate your feedback and wish you the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Update: Reading this review it is clearly visible that this is not someone looking for help but something written intentionally to destroy this project. Why do I think so? Because this is not the first case where a user does this on purpose, most likely cooperating with another seller whose sales of their grid and martingale robot have dropped.
Kim Gyeongmin
191
Kim Gyeongmin 2025.12.02 00:11 
 

This is exactly the EA I've been looking for. It offers extensive customization just as I wanted. While the author provides recommended parameters, I experimented with my own strategy, and I have been successfully running this EA for over four weeks now. It is truly the best.👍👍👍👍👍👍

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
210
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto 2025.12.01 17:29 
 

The backtest does not reflect that daily trading. More stops into live account. Waste of mony in my opinion.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 19:31
Hi. Thank you for your feedback. Please note that backtests and live trading can differ depending on several factors, such as:
• broker execution and spreads
• VPS latency
• liquidity conditions
• enabled protection settings
• risk mode and activation timing
With the recommended configuration and full protection functions enabled, many users trade the EA daily with stable results. If your live account experienced more stop losses, it may be related to one of the factors above. You are welcome to contact our support for help with your setup and we can review your parameters to see what caused the difference between your backtest and live results. Wishing you all the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Zsolt Tamasi
201
Zsolt Tamasi 2025.12.01 17:08 
 

This is already the fourth EA robot I’ve purchased from MQLBLUE. All of them worked well, but this new AI Forex Robot takes things to another level by using artificial intelligence. It analyzes historical XAUUSD charts and makes buy/sell decisions with greater precision based on that data. The developers are genuinely dedicated. After purchasing, you can join the Telegram group and ask questions directly to the developer, who responds very quickly. The group is already quite large, and managing so many customers is a real challenge, but the support team handles it exceptionally well—you can really see how much effort they put in. The detailed user manual is available in 10 different languages and explains all EA parameters very clearly. The EA is continuously being improved. The buyers in the Telegram group are even asked which additional features they would like to see in future versions. Several new updates have already been released, each one making the robot better and more refined. With the default settings, the AI Forex Robot runs reliably and generates daily profits. It truly represents a new generation of EA robots.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
BlueSky-Design
148
BlueSky-Design 2025.12.01 15:44 
 

I’ve been using this AI trading robot for several weeks now, and I can genuinely say I’m impressed. The performance has been consistently strong day after day, and—more importantly—it stays stable even when gold makes its typical unnatural or extreme moves. The way the system reads the market is razor-sharp and far beyond what I expected. Also worth mentioning: the developer and support team respond immediately and actually solve things. That alone sets this project apart. For me, this is a also real game changer.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Patrick Pham
217
Patrick Pham 2025.12.01 12:19 
 

This EA very good, it works well

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Paul
26
Paul 2025.12.01 08:17 
 

I am very disappointed with the purchase of the AI Forex Robot. I expected that a product priced at $2,000 would be of high quality and genuinely support me in professional trading. Unfortunately, in my personal opinion, the AI Forex Robot is not worth this price. I believe that a fair price for this product would be around $100.

Additionally, the approach to customer service — which can also be seen in comments from other users — is very disappointing. I would like to emphasize that this is solely my personal opinion, and I do not intend to act against or harm the AI Forex Robot project or its creators. I am simply sharing my own experience as a customer.

For these reasons, I cannot recommend this product.

Dr.Law
40
Dr.Law 2025.11.28 14:37 
 

I am updating my original review to provide a comprehensive warning to all potential buyers. This is not just about a failing product; it is about a pattern of deceptive practices, censorship, and hostile behavior from the seller.

1. The Product: A Failure in a Live Environment

Let's be clear: the bot does not perform as advertised. I purchased this EA for $1999 based on promises of "AI" and "capital protection." In a live environment, using the provided .set files and following the manual, the bot produced a net loss. The advertised results are not achievable in real-world trading. The core algorithm is fundamentally flawed.

2. The Censorship: Banned for a Negative Review

The moment I posted my original negative review, I was immediately and permanently banned from the official Telegram group. There was no discussion, no request for logs, and no attempt to help. The seller's first and only action was to silence criticism. This is not the behavior of a confident developer; it is the act of someone hiding a failed product.

3. The Excuses: A Masterclass in Contradiction

In my private messages with the support team, they built a defense on a lie so blatant it's almost comical. They claimed I was "uncooperative" and "refused to provide settings." Yet, in the same breath, they admitted they never asked for settings because I "didn't enter a support conversation." This is a classic Catch-22, a fabricated excuse to justify their censorship.

4. The Threats: A Pattern of Coercion

My case is not isolated. I have evidence from other users, like Rodrigo, who were threatened by the seller ("Mark"). They were told to delete their negative reviews in exchange for support. This is not "setting boundaries"; this is extortion. The seller is actively trying to manipulate their rating by coercing dissatisfied customers into silence.

5. The Challenge: The Silence is Deafening

I publicly challenged the seller: if your product is so successful, ask your entire customer group to post their real, unfiltered results here. Not cherry-picked screenshots. Not backtests. Real account statements.

Their response? Silence. They know that if their customers posted the truth, the myth of this "successful AI" would collapse instantly.

Conclusion: Do Not Buy This Product

This is not just a bad EA. This is a seller who:

•Sells a failing product for an exorbitant price.

•Silences critics by banning them.

•Lies and contradicts themselves to cover their tracks.

•Threatens and extorts users to remove negative reviews.

Do not be their next victim. The risk is not just losing your money on the bot; it's losing your capital when it fails. Avoid at all costs.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 09:36
Your review contains several serious accusations, but it removes key context and does not reflect what actually happened. Below are the factual clarifications.
1. About the product performance
The EA is not “failing” nor “non-functional.”
Hundreds of users run it daily with full activation and correct settings. The results you experienced are directly connected to:
• one of your protection functions being turned OFF
• Guardian not activating due to broker feed interruptions
• the trades occurring during a documented global liquidity outage
These factors alone can cause results to differ between accounts. With proper activation, the EA performs exactly as shown in the daily sequences we shared.
2. You were not banned for writing a negative review
Many users have posted critical reviews and remain in the group.
You were removed because your first and only activity in the group was:
• posting a review
• immediately escalating into accusations
• refusing to engage in any technical discussion
• not sharing logs, settings, or questions
• using the group only to argue
Group access is a bonus, not a guaranteed service included in the purchase.
If a user enters only to confront rather than collaborate, the group is not the right place for them.
The EA, license, and updates remain fully available to you.
3. No contradiction and no fabricated “Catch-22”
You claim you were never asked for settings.
That is correct, because you never entered a support conversation.
Support cannot request data from someone who chooses confrontation instead of troubleshooting.
There is no contradiction here; only missing context in your interpretation.
4. No threats, no coercion, no extortion
Your claims rely on cropped screenshots without timestamps or full conversations.
Nobody has ever lost access to updates or their license because of a review.
Support is available to every respectful user regardless of rating and help is provided daily.
However, personal support is not delivered inside an argument.
That is a boundary, not a threat.
5. “Ask everyone to post results” is not meaningful
Every account is unique:
• different brokers
• different spreads
• different VPS latency
• different liquidity conditions
• different activation timing
• different risk modes
Comparing dozens of live accounts publicly as if they were identical is neither reliable nor useful.
This is why results are shared individually and why daily trading sequences are posted to show transparent EA behavior.
6. The global context matters
The trades you refer to happened during a significant market disruption: CME halted trading due to a data-center failure, causing price delays and feed interruptions across many brokers.
Such conditions affect every algorithm, not just this EA.
Ignoring this context leads to inaccurate conclusions.
Final Note
You still have full access to the EA, updates, and your license.
We are always available for technical assistance through our official support channels for users who want genuine help.
Your review contains accusations that remove essential context, but we wish you success in your future trading.AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Angelica90
19
Angelica90 2025.11.27 15:21 
 

I have been using this AI Robot for some weeks now and I am really falling in love with it. It is an amazing support to my Forex Trading business. The way the Bot tackles the market is completely unimaginable and precise. I am impressed by the way the support team and the developer listens to our issues and sorts them out pronto! This is a real game changer! - Charles

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
oymail
225
oymail 2025.11.27 14:38 
 

My experience with their EAs were good, all trades with profits. Now the profits already covered the purchase price. I can't wait to have more pairs into the EA. Their EAs build to make money and their support always AWESOME!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS
31
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS 2025.11.27 11:24 
 

Just bought the EA few days ago, it shows how excellent the AI works within the EA. The most important thing is that the EA opens a trade once it is feasible to get profit as well as the EA protects the profits. Great to invest for long term profit.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
jck
40
jck 2025.11.27 00:35 
 

Truly Impressive AI Forex Robot — Safe, Smart & Profitable This AI Forex robot exceeded my expectations in every area. The first thing I noticed was how simple and clean the setup process is. All parameters are easy to understand, and the default presets work extremely well. You don’t need to be an expert to get started — everything is straightforward and intuitive. Support from the developer is outstanding. Responses are fast, detailed, and genuinely helpful. They guide you not only on installation but also on smart risk allocation, safety settings, and broker conditions. This level of service gives real peace of mind. The EA’s trading logic is designed with risk first, profit second — which is exactly how professional automation should work. Features like max drawdown controls, equity protection, volatility filters, and smart recovery modes make it feel extremely safe. Performance-wise, the EA has been consistently profitable, not just during trending markets but also during consolidations. It aims for stable growth without taking reckless risks. For traders who want automation that protects capital while making steady returns, this EA is a great choice.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
1234
回复评论