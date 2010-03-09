Expert Trend Analizer MT5
- 指标
- German Pablo Gori
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 12
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5
General Description
The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals.
Main Features
Technical Components
Adaptive SuperTrend
-
Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions
-
Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy
-
Clear trend change signals
Integrated Bollinger Bands
-
Three bands with configurable standard deviations
-
Volatility and range expansion indicators
-
Overbought and oversold signals
Multiple Moving Averages System
-
Simple, exponential, and weighted moving averages
-
Different periods for trend analysis
-
Crossings and signal confirmations
Confirmation Oscillators
-
Integrated RSI, Stochastic, and MACD
-
Optimized configuration for different assets
-
Automatic divergence filters
Dynamic Levels
-
Automatic calculation of supports and resistances
-
Real-time updating based on market conditions
-
Important reaction zones
Use Cases and Trading Styles
Trend Trading
-
Early identification of trend changes
-
Confirmation of directional strength
-
Following major trends
Scalping and Intraday Trading
-
Fast signals for short-term operations
-
Volatility filters for better entries
-
Optimized risk management
Swing Trading
-
Medium-term trend analysis
-
Optimal entry and exit points
-
Multiple position management
Reversal Trading
-
Detection of important turning points
-
Confirmation with multiple indicators
-
Counter-trend strategies
Competitive Advantages
Superior Accuracy
-
Advanced technical analysis algorithms
-
Reduction of false signals through multiple filters
-
Automatic adaptation to market conditions
Total Versatility
-
Compatible with any financial asset
-
Configurable for different trading styles
-
Multiple integrated strategies
Intuitive Interface
-
Easy-to-use control panel
-
Clear signal visualization
-
Real-time information
Integrated Risk Management
-
Automatic stop-loss levels
-
Dynamic position sizing
-
Risk-reward indicators
Comprehensive Alert System
-
Visual and audible notifications
-
Email and mobile alerts
-
Customizable configuration
Recommended Configurations
For Major Forex (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY)
-
H1-H4 timeframe for clearer signals
-
Standard factory configuration
-
Use of market session filters
For Cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD, ETH/USD)
-
M30-H1 timeframe for higher volatility
-
Adjustment of indicator sensitivity
-
24/7 monitoring activated
For Indices (S&P500, NASDAQ, DAX)
-
H4-D1 timeframe for more stable trends
-
Conservative configuration recommended
-
Use of volume filters
Visual Customization
Customizable Color Schemes
-
Multiple themes available
-
Adaptation to different lighting conditions
-
Colors differentiated by signal type
Dashboard Positioning
-
Adjustable location on the chart
-
Configurable size
-
Customizable displayed information