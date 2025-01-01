文档部分
MQL5参考账户信息AccountInfoDouble 

AccountInfoDouble

返回对应账户财产值。

double  AccountInfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  property_id      // 属性标识符
   );

参量

property_id

[in] 属性指标，值可以是ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE其中一个

返回值

双精度 类型值

示例：

void OnStart()
  {
//--- 显示AccountInfoDouble()函数中所有有效信息
   printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));
  }

