利用 MQL5 经济日历进行交易（第四部分）：在仪表盘中实现实时新闻更新

引言

在本文中，我们继续推进在 MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）经济日历仪表盘方面的工作，为其添加了实时更新功能，使我们能够维护一个持续刷新的关键经济新闻事件显示界面。在上一篇文章中，我们设计并实现了一个仪表盘面板，用于根据货币、重要性和时间筛选新闻，为我们提供了一个定制化的相关事件视图。现在，我们通过启用实时更新来进一步扩展功能，确保我们的日历显示最新数据，以便及时做出决策。我们将涵盖的主题包括：

此增强功能将把我们的仪表盘转变为一个动态的实时工具，不断更新最新的经济事件。通过实现实时刷新功能，我们将确保日历保持准确和相关性，从而在 MetaTrader 5 或交易终端中支持及时的交易决策。





在 MQL5 中实时更新新闻事件

要为我们的仪表盘实现实时更新，我们需要确保新闻事件被定期存储和比较，以检测任何变化。这需要维护数组来保存当前和先前的事件数据，使我们能够识别更新并将其准确地反映在仪表盘上。这样，我们就可以确保仪表盘动态调整，以实时显示最新的经济事件。下面，我们定义了相关数组：

string current_eventNames_data[]; string previous_eventNames_data[];

在这里，我们定义了两个string数组，“current_eventNames_data” 和 “previous_eventNames_data”，我们将使用它们来管理和比较经济事件数据，以便为仪表盘进行实时更新。“current_eventNames_data” 数组将存储从经济日历中检索到的最新事件，而 “previous_eventNames_data” 将保存上一个更新周期的数据。通过比较这两个数组，我们可以识别出事件中的任何变化或新增内容，从而允许我们动态更新仪表盘。

使用这些数组，我们需要在初始化部分中获取每个选定事件的当前值，并将其存储在当前数据持有者数组中，然后再将其复制到先前的持有者数组中，我们将在下一个价格报价时使用后者进行比较。

ArrayResize (current_eventNames_data, ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)+ 1 ); current_eventNames_data[ ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)- 1 ] = event.name;

在这里，我们动态地扩展 “current_eventNames_data” 数组，并向其中添加一个新的事件名称。我们使用 ArrayResize 函数将数组的大小增加一，为新的数组元素分配空间。调整大小后，我们使用表达式 “current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1]” 将事件的名称分配给数组的最后一个索引。此过程确保从经济日历检索到的每个新事件名称都存储在数组中，使我们能够维护一个最新的事件列表，以便进行进一步的处理和比较。

然而，在将事件添加到数组之前，我们需要确保从一个全新的状态开始，这意味着我们需要一个空数组。

ArrayFree (current_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数来清空 “current_eventNames_data” 数组中的所有元素，有效地将其重置为空状态。这对于确保数组不会保留先前迭代中的过时数据至关重要，从而为它在处理周期中存储一组新的事件名称做好准备。在填充数组之后，我们还需要将其复制到先前的持有者数组中，并在稍后使用它进行比较。

Print ( "CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = " , ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayCopy (previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们记录并管理数据在 current_eventNames_data 和 previous_eventNames_data 这两个数组之间的传递。首先，我们使用 Print 函数来显示 current_eventNames_data 数组的大小，以便了解当前存储的事件名称数量。接着，我们调用 ArrayPrint 函数输出数组的内容，以进行进一步的验证。然后，在执行复制操作之前，我们记录 previous_eventNames_data 数组的大小，以作为后续比较的基准。

我们使用 ArrayCopy 函数，将 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的内容复制到 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组中，从而有效地转移最新的事件名称，以备将来进行比较。接着，我们在复制操作后打印 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组的大小，以确认更新已成功完成。最后，我们调用 ArrayPrint 函数来输出 “previous_eventNames_data” 更新后的内容，确保数据传输的准确性和完整性。这些就是我们需要在 OnInit 事件处理函数中进行的更改，用以存储初始事件。下面我们将其高亮显示，以便更清晰地说明。

int OnInit (){ ArrayFree (current_eventNames_data); for ( int i = 0 ; i < valuesTotal; i++){ for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (array_calendar); k++){ string news_data[ ArraySize (array_calendar)]; news_data[ 0 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_DATE ); news_data[ 1 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_MINUTES ); news_data[ 2 ] = country.currency; color importance_color = clrBlack ; if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ){importance_color= clrYellow ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ){importance_color= clrOrange ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ){importance_color= clrRed ;} news_data[ 3 ] = ShortToString ( 0x25CF ); news_data[ 4 ] = event.name; news_data[ 5 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetActualValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 6 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetForecastValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 7 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetPreviousValue(), 3 ); } ArrayResize (current_eventNames_data, ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)+ 1 ); current_eventNames_data[ ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)- 1 ] = event.name; } Print ( "CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = " , ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayCopy (previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data); updateLabel(TIME_LABEL, "Server Time: " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )+ " ||| Total News: " + IntegerToString (news_filter_count)+ "/" + IntegerToString (allValues)); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在这里，我们刚刚完成了那些有助于我们获取初始事件数据的更改。为了清晰起见，我们已将这些更改用黄色高亮显示。接下来，我们只需要在检测到对比过程中发生变化时，更新仪表盘上的数值。为此，我们将创建一个自定义函数，该函数将分别包含所有用于事件更新和仪表盘重新计算的逻辑。

void update_dashboard_values(){ }

在这里，我们定义了 update_dashboard_values 函数，该函数将用于处理经济日历仪表盘的动态更新。此函数将包含用于比较已存储的新闻数据、识别任何变更，并将必要的更新应用到仪表盘界面的核心逻辑。通过将此功能组织到这个专用函数中，我们将确保代码结构清晰且模块化，从而使未来的修改或优化更易于管理。接下来，我们将按如下方式在 OnTick 事件处理函数中调用该函数。

void OnTick (){ update_dashboard_values(); }

在这里，我们在每个 tick（市场报价变动）时调用该自定义函数来执行更新。编译并运行程序后，我们得到以下结果：

从图片中我们可以看到，我们将所有新闻事件收集到“当前”数组中，然后将其复制到全新的“先前”数组中进行存储，这完全符合我们的预期。我们现在可以继续使用这些复制的数据进行进一步的分析。在该函数中，我们只需按如下方式获取当前事件：

int totalNews = 0 ; bool isNews = false ; MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime startTime = TimeTradeServer () - PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_H12 ); datetime endTime = TimeTradeServer () + PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_H12 ); string country_code = "US" ; string currency_base = SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); int allValues = CalendarValueHistory (values,startTime,endTime, NULL , NULL ); datetime timeRange = PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); datetime timeBefore = TimeTradeServer () - timeRange; datetime timeAfter = TimeTradeServer () + timeRange; int valuesTotal = (allValues <= 11 ) ? allValues : 11 ; string curr_filter[] = { "AUD" , "CAD" , "CHF" , "EUR" , "GBP" , "JPY" , "NZD" , "USD" }; int news_filter_count = 0 ; ArrayFree (current_eventNames_data); ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE allowed_importance_levels[] = { CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH }; for ( int i = 0 ; i < valuesTotal; i++){ MqlCalendarEvent event; CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id,event); MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id,country); MqlCalendarValue value; CalendarValueById (values[i].id,value); bool currencyMatch = false ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (curr_filter); j++) { if (country.currency == curr_filter[j]) { currencyMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!currencyMatch) { continue ; } } bool importanceMatch = false ; if (enableImportanceFilter) { for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (allowed_importance_levels); k++) { if (event.importance == allowed_importance_levels[k]) { importanceMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!importanceMatch) { continue ; } } bool timeMatch = false ; if (enableTimeFilter) { datetime eventTime = values[i].time; if (eventTime <= TimeTradeServer () && eventTime >= timeBefore) { timeMatch = true ; } else if (eventTime >= TimeTradeServer () && eventTime <= timeAfter) { timeMatch = true ; } if (!timeMatch) { continue ; } } news_filter_count++; color holder_color = (news_filter_count % 2 == 0 ) ? C'213,227,207' : clrWhite ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (array_calendar); k++){ string news_data[ ArraySize (array_calendar)]; news_data[ 0 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_DATE ); news_data[ 1 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_MINUTES ); news_data[ 2 ] = country.currency; color importance_color = clrBlack ; if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ){importance_color= clrYellow ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ){importance_color= clrOrange ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ){importance_color= clrRed ;} news_data[ 3 ] = ShortToString ( 0x25CF ); news_data[ 4 ] = event.name; news_data[ 5 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetActualValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 6 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetForecastValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 7 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetPreviousValue(), 3 ); } ArrayResize (current_eventNames_data, ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)+ 1 ); current_eventNames_data[ ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)- 1 ] = event.name; } updateLabel(TIME_LABEL, "Server Time: " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )+ " ||| Total News: " + IntegerToString (news_filter_count)+ "/" + IntegerToString (allValues));

这只是我们在初始化部分使用过的代码片段，但现在我们需要在每个tick到来时都使用它来获取更新。不过，我们还是会简要地回顾一下。我们的重点是利用每个tick来动态更新仪表盘，展示最新的经济新闻事件。为实现这一目标，我们优化了逻辑，移除了创建图形对象的部分，转而专注于高效地管理事件数据。我们首先定义一些变量，用于追踪新闻总数以及筛选条件，例如货币、重要性和时间范围。这些筛选条件确保只有相关的事件才会被纳入后续处理。

我们遍历检索到的日历值，应用筛选条件以识别出符合指定条件的事件。对于每一个匹配的事件，我们提取其关键信息，如事件名称、时间、货币和重要性级别。这些详细信息被存储在 “current_eventNames_data” 数组中，该数组会动态调整大小以容纳新的条目。这个数组对于追踪事件至关重要，它允许我们通过将当前数据与先前数据进行比较，来识别出每个 tick 之间发生的变化。最后，我们更新仪表盘上的标签，以反映筛选后的事件总数和当前服务器时间，从而确保仪表盘始终显示最新的事件数据，而无需创建不必要的对象。这种方法能够高效地捕获并实时更新经济新闻信息。

接下来，我们需要利用新获取的数据来追踪存储数组中是否发生了变化。为此，我们将使用一个自定义函数。

bool isChangeInStringArrays( string &arr1[], string &arr2[]) { bool isChange = false ; int size1 = ArraySize (arr1); int size2 = ArraySize (arr2); if (size1 != size2) { Print ( "Arrays have different sizes. Size of Array 1: " , size1, ", Size of Array 2: " , size2); isChange = true ; return (isChange); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < size1; i++) { if ( StringCompare (arr1[i], arr2[i]) != 0 ) { Print ( "Change detected at index " , i, ": '" , arr1[i], "' vs '" , arr2[i], "'" ); isChange = true ; return (isChange); } } return (isChange); }

在这里，我们定义了一个boolean函数 isChangeInStringArrays，它用于比较两个字符串数组 arr1 和 arr2，以检测它们之间是否存在任何变化。我们首先使用ArraySize函数确定两个数组的大小，并将这些大小分别存储在 size1 和 size2 变量中。如果两个数组的大小不一致，我们就打印出它们各自的大小，将 isChange 标志设置为 true，然后返回 true，这表示检测到了变化。如果数组大小相同，我们就继续使用一个for 循环来逐个比较数组中的元素。对于每一个索引，我们使用 StringCompare 函数来检查两个数组中对应位置的字符串是否完全相同。如果发现任何字符串不一致，我们就打印出变化的详细信息，并将 isChange 设置为 true，然后返回 true 以表示有更新。如果在循环结束后没有发现任何差异，函数将返回 false，表示数组没有发生变化。这种方法对于检测更新（例如新增或更新的新闻事件）至关重要，我们需要将这些更新反映到仪表盘上。

有了这个函数，我们就可以利用它来更新事件数据了。

if (isChangeInStringArrays(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data)){ Print ( "CHANGES IN EVENT NAMES DETECTED. UPDATE THE DASHBOARD VALUES" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,DATA_HOLDERS); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,ARRAY_NEWS); ArrayFree (current_eventNames_data); }

在这里，我们通过调用 isChangeInStringArrays 函数，来检查 previous_eventNames_data 和 current_eventNames_data 这两个数组之间是否存在任何变化。如果该函数返回 true，意味着检测到了变化，我们就打印一条消息：检测到事件名称发生变化。请更新仪表盘的值。紧接着，我们使用ObjectsDeleteAll函数删除图表上所有与数据持有者（DATA_HOLDERS）和新闻数组（ARRAY_NEWS）相关的对象。我们指定这两个标识符作为对象前缀。这样做是为了在用最新的事件数据更新仪表盘之前，清除所有过时的信息。最后，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数释放 current_eventNames_data 数组所占用的内存，确保该数组被清空，为下一次更新做好准备。在此之后，我们像往常一样更新事件数据，但这一次，我们会在一个“干净”的仪表盘上重新创建数据持有者并更新新闻事件。以下是其代码。

if (isChangeInStringArrays(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data)){ Print ( "CHANGES IN EVENT NAMES DETECTED. UPDATE THE DASHBOARD VALUES" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,DATA_HOLDERS); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,ARRAY_NEWS); ArrayFree (current_eventNames_data); int startY = 162 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < valuesTotal; i++){ MqlCalendarEvent event; CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id,event); MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id,country); MqlCalendarValue value; CalendarValueById (values[i].id,value); bool currencyMatch = false ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (curr_filter); j++) { if (country.currency == curr_filter[j]) { currencyMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!currencyMatch) { continue ; } } bool importanceMatch = false ; if (enableImportanceFilter) { for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (allowed_importance_levels); k++) { if (event.importance == allowed_importance_levels[k]) { importanceMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!importanceMatch) { continue ; } } bool timeMatch = false ; if (enableTimeFilter) { datetime eventTime = values[i].time; if (eventTime <= TimeTradeServer () && eventTime >= timeBefore) { timeMatch = true ; } else if (eventTime >= TimeTradeServer () && eventTime <= timeAfter) { timeMatch = true ; } if (!timeMatch) { continue ; } } news_filter_count++; color holder_color = (news_filter_count % 2 == 0 ) ? C'213,227,207' : clrWhite ; createRecLabel(DATA_HOLDERS+ string (news_filter_count), 62 ,startY- 1 , 716 , 26 + 1 ,holder_color, 1 , clrNONE ); int startX = 65 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (array_calendar); k++){ string news_data[ ArraySize (array_calendar)]; news_data[ 0 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_DATE ); news_data[ 1 ] = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_MINUTES ); news_data[ 2 ] = country.currency; color importance_color = clrBlack ; if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ){importance_color= clrYellow ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ){importance_color= clrOrange ;} else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ){importance_color= clrRed ;} news_data[ 3 ] = ShortToString ( 0x25CF ); news_data[ 4 ] = event.name; news_data[ 5 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetActualValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 6 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetForecastValue(), 3 ); news_data[ 7 ] = DoubleToString (value.GetPreviousValue(), 3 ); if (k == 3 ){ createLabel(ARRAY_NEWS+ IntegerToString (i)+ " " +array_calendar[k],startX,startY-( 22 - 12 ),news_data[k],importance_color, 22 , "Calibri" ); } else { createLabel(ARRAY_NEWS+ IntegerToString (i)+ " " +array_calendar[k],startX,startY,news_data[k], clrBlack , 12 , "Calibri" ); } startX += buttons[k]+ 3 ; } ArrayResize (current_eventNames_data, ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)+ 1 ); current_eventNames_data[ ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)- 1 ] = event.name; startY += 25 ; } Print ( "CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = " , ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data); ArrayFree (previous_eventNames_data); ArrayCopy (previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data); }

在这里，我们根据新获取的数据来更新仪表盘，以确保实时更新能够生效。我们将数据记录复制到先前的数组中，以便在下一次检查时可以使用当前的数据。我们已经将负责此操作的代码部分高亮显示，让我们更深入地分析一下。

Print ( "CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = " , ArraySize (current_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data); ArrayFree (previous_eventNames_data); ArrayCopy (previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data); Print ( "PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = " , ArraySize (previous_eventNames_data)); ArrayPrint (previous_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们首先使用 ArraySize 函数打印 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的当前大小，并使用 ArrayPrint 函数显示其内容。这将帮助我们检查当前正在追踪的事件名称集合。然后，在更新 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组之前，我们打印它的大小，然后再打印其内容。

接下来，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数释放 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组所占用的内存，确保清除数组中存储的任何先前数据，以避免内存问题。释放内存后，我们使用 ArrayCopy 函数将 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的内容复制到 “previous_eventNames_data” 中，从而有效地用最新的事件名称对其进行更新。

最后，我们打印 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组更新后的大小及其内容，以确认该数组现在包含了最新的事件名称。这确保了先前的事件名称被正确更新，以供将来进行比较。运行程序后，我们得到以下结果。

时间更新。

事件更新。

仪表盘更新。

从图片中我们可以看到，新引入的数据已准确地在仪表盘上更新。为了再次确认这一点，我们可以再等待一段时间，看看我们是否能持续追踪这些数据，以及记录更新数据的日志。结果如下。

事件数据更新。

仪表盘更新。

从图片中我们可以看到，一旦与先前存储的数据相比发生变化，这些变化就会被检测到，并根据新注册的数据进行更新，并存储起来以供将来参考。存储的数据随后被用于实时更新仪表盘界面，显示当前的新闻事件，从而证实我们目标的成功实现。





结论

总之，我们实现了一个强大的系统，通过将先前存储的事件数据与新检索的更新进行比较，来监控和检测MQL5 经济新闻事件的变化。这种比较机制确保了事件名称或细节的任何差异都能被及时识别，并触发我们的仪表盘刷新，以保持其准确性和相关性。通过基于货币、重要性和时间对数据进行筛选，我们进一步优化了这一过程，使其专注于有影响力的事件，同时动态地更新界面。

在本系列的后续部分中，我们将以此为基础，将经济新闻事件集成到交易策略中，实现数据的实际应用。此外，我们旨在通过引入移动性和响应性来增强仪表盘的功能，为交易者提供更无缝、更具互动性的体验。敬请期待。