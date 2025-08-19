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利用 MQL5 经济日历进行交易（第四部分）：在仪表盘中实现实时新闻更新

利用 MQL5 经济日历进行交易（第四部分）：在仪表盘中实现实时新闻更新

MetaTrader 5交易 |
492 2
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Allan Munene Mutiiria

引言

在本文中，我们继续推进在 MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）经济日历仪表盘方面的工作，为其添加了实时更新功能，使我们能够维护一个持续刷新的关键经济新闻事件显示界面。在上一篇文章中，我们设计并实现了一个仪表盘面板，用于根据货币、重要性和时间筛选新闻，为我们提供了一个定制化的相关事件视图。现在，我们通过启用实时更新来进一步扩展功能，确保我们的日历显示最新数据，以便及时做出决策。我们将涵盖的主题包括：

  1. 在 MQL5 中实时更新新闻事件
  2. 结论

此增强功能将把我们的仪表盘转变为一个动态的实时工具，不断更新最新的经济事件。通过实现实时刷新功能，我们将确保日历保持准确和相关性，从而在 MetaTrader 5 或交易终端中支持及时的交易决策。


在 MQL5 中实时更新新闻事件

要为我们的仪表盘实现实时更新，我们需要确保新闻事件被定期存储和比较，以检测任何变化。这需要维护数组来保存当前和先前的事件数据，使我们能够识别更新并将其准确地反映在仪表盘上。这样，我们就可以确保仪表盘动态调整，以实时显示最新的经济事件。下面，我们定义了相关数组：

string current_eventNames_data[];
string previous_eventNames_data[];

在这里，我们定义了两个string数组，“current_eventNames_data” 和 “previous_eventNames_data”，我们将使用它们来管理和比较经济事件数据，以便为仪表盘进行实时更新。“current_eventNames_data” 数组将存储从经济日历中检索到的最新事件，而 “previous_eventNames_data” 将保存上一个更新周期的数据。通过比较这两个数组，我们可以识别出事件中的任何变化或新增内容，从而允许我们动态更新仪表盘。

使用这些数组，我们需要在初始化部分中获取每个选定事件的当前值，并将其存储在当前数据持有者数组中，然后再将其复制到先前的持有者数组中，我们将在下一个价格报价时使用后者进行比较。

ArrayResize(current_eventNames_data,ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)+1);
current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1] = event.name;

在这里，我们动态地扩展 “current_eventNames_data” 数组，并向其中添加一个新的事件名称。我们使用 ArrayResize 函数将数组的大小增加一，为新的数组元素分配空间。调整大小后，我们使用表达式 “current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1]” 将事件的名称分配给数组的最后一个索引。此过程确保从经济日历检索到的每个新事件名称都存储在数组中，使我们能够维护一个最新的事件列表，以便进行进一步的处理和比较。

然而，在将事件添加到数组之前，我们需要确保从一个全新的状态开始，这意味着我们需要一个空数组。

ArrayFree(current_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数来清空 “current_eventNames_data” 数组中的所有元素，有效地将其重置为空状态。这对于确保数组不会保留先前迭代中的过时数据至关重要，从而为它在处理周期中存储一组新的事件名称做好准备。在填充数组之后，我们还需要将其复制到先前的持有者数组中，并在稍后使用它进行比较。

Print("CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = ",ArraySize(current_eventNames_data));
ArrayPrint(current_eventNames_data);
Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
ArrayCopy(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data);
Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们记录并管理数据在 current_eventNames_data 和 previous_eventNames_data 这两个数组之间的传递。首先，我们使用 Print 函数来显示 current_eventNames_data 数组的大小，以便了解当前存储的事件名称数量。接着，我们调用 ArrayPrint 函数输出数组的内容，以进行进一步的验证。然后，在执行复制操作之前，我们记录 previous_eventNames_data 数组的大小，以作为后续比较的基准。

我们使用 ArrayCopy 函数，将 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的内容复制到 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组中，从而有效地转移最新的事件名称，以备将来进行比较。接着，我们在复制操作后打印 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组的大小，以确认更新已成功完成。最后，我们调用 ArrayPrint 函数来输出 “previous_eventNames_data” 更新后的内容，确保数据传输的准确性和完整性。这些就是我们需要在 OnInit 事件处理函数中进行的更改，用以存储初始事件。下面我们将其高亮显示，以便更清晰地说明。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(){

   //---

   ArrayFree(current_eventNames_data);
      
   //--- Loop through each calendar value up to the maximum defined total
   for (int i = 0; i < valuesTotal; i++){
   
      //---

      //--- Loop through calendar data columns
      for (int k=0; k<ArraySize(array_calendar); k++){
         //---

         //--- Prepare news data array with time, country, and other event details
         string news_data[ArraySize(array_calendar)];
         news_data[0] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_DATE); //--- Event date
         news_data[1] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_MINUTES); //--- Event time
         news_data[2] = country.currency; //--- Event country currency
      
         //--- Determine importance color based on event impact
         color importance_color = clrBlack;
         if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW){importance_color=clrYellow;}
         else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE){importance_color=clrOrange;}
         else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH){importance_color=clrRed;}
      
         //--- Set importance symbol for the event
         news_data[3] = ShortToString(0x25CF);
      
         //--- Set event name in the data array
         news_data[4] = event.name;
            
         //--- Populate actual, forecast, and previous values in the news data array
         news_data[5] = DoubleToString(value.GetActualValue(),3);
         news_data[6] = DoubleToString(value.GetForecastValue(),3);
         news_data[7] = DoubleToString(value.GetPreviousValue(),3);         
         //---

      }
      
      ArrayResize(current_eventNames_data,ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)+1);
      current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1] = event.name;
      
   }
   Print("CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = ",ArraySize(current_eventNames_data));
   ArrayPrint(current_eventNames_data);
   Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
   ArrayCopy(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data);
   Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
   ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data); 
   
   //Print("Final News = ",news_filter_count);
   updateLabel(TIME_LABEL,"Server Time: "+TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),
              TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)+"   |||   Total News: "+
              IntegerToString(news_filter_count)+"/"+IntegerToString(allValues));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

在这里，我们刚刚完成了那些有助于我们获取初始事件数据的更改。为了清晰起见，我们已将这些更改用黄色高亮显示。接下来，我们只需要在检测到对比过程中发生变化时，更新仪表盘上的数值。为此，我们将创建一个自定义函数，该函数将分别包含所有用于事件更新和仪表盘重新计算的逻辑。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function to update dashboard values                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void update_dashboard_values(){

//---

}

在这里，我们定义了 update_dashboard_values 函数，该函数将用于处理经济日历仪表盘的动态更新。此函数将包含用于比较已存储的新闻数据、识别任何变更，并将必要的更新应用到仪表盘界面的核心逻辑。通过将此功能组织到这个专用函数中，我们将确保代码结构清晰且模块化，从而使未来的修改或优化更易于管理。接下来，我们将按如下方式在 OnTick 事件处理函数中调用该函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(){
//---
   
   update_dashboard_values();
   
}

在这里，我们在每个 tick（市场报价变动）时调用该自定义函数来执行更新。编译并运行程序后，我们得到以下结果：

初始化数组数据

从图片中我们可以看到，我们将所有新闻事件收集到“当前”数组中，然后将其复制到全新的“先前”数组中进行存储，这完全符合我们的预期。我们现在可以继续使用这些复制的数据进行进一步的分析。在该函数中，我们只需按如下方式获取当前事件：

//--- Declare variables for tracking news events and status
int totalNews = 0;
bool isNews = false;
MqlCalendarValue values[]; //--- Array to store calendar values

//--- Define start and end time for calendar event retrieval
datetime startTime = TimeTradeServer() - PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H12);
datetime endTime = TimeTradeServer() + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H12);

//--- Set a specific country code filter (e.g., "US" for USD)
string country_code = "US";
string currency_base = SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);

//--- Retrieve historical calendar values within the specified time range
int allValues = CalendarValueHistory(values,startTime,endTime,NULL,NULL);

//--- Print the total number of values retrieved and the array size
//Print("TOTAL VALUES = ",allValues," || Array size = ",ArraySize(values));

//--- Define time range for filtering news events based on daily period
datetime timeRange = PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
datetime timeBefore = TimeTradeServer() - timeRange;
datetime timeAfter = TimeTradeServer() + timeRange;

//--- Print the furthest time look-back and current server time
//Print("FURTHEST TIME LOOK BACK = ",timeBefore," >>> CURRENT = ",TimeTradeServer());

//--- Limit the total number of values to display
int valuesTotal = (allValues <= 11) ? allValues : 11;
   
string curr_filter[] = {"AUD","CAD","CHF","EUR","GBP","JPY","NZD","USD"};
int news_filter_count = 0;

ArrayFree(current_eventNames_data);

// Define the levels of importance to filter (low, moderate, high)
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE allowed_importance_levels[] = {CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH};

//--- Loop through each calendar value up to the maximum defined total
for (int i = 0; i < valuesTotal; i++){

   MqlCalendarEvent event; //--- Declare event structure
   CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id,event); //--- Retrieve event details by ID

   MqlCalendarCountry country; //--- Declare country structure
   CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country); //--- Retrieve country details by event's country ID

   MqlCalendarValue value; //--- Declare calendar value structure
   CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value); //--- Retrieve actual, forecast, and previous values
   
   //--- Check if the event’s currency matches any in the filter array (if the filter is enabled)
   bool currencyMatch = false;
   if (enableCurrencyFilter) {
      for (int j = 0; j < ArraySize(curr_filter); j++) {
         if (country.currency == curr_filter[j]) {
            currencyMatch = true;
            break;
         }
      }
      
      //--- If no match found, skip to the next event
      if (!currencyMatch) {
         continue;
      }
   }
   
   //--- Check importance level if importance filter is enabled
   bool importanceMatch = false;
   if (enableImportanceFilter) {
      for (int k = 0; k < ArraySize(allowed_importance_levels); k++) {
         if (event.importance == allowed_importance_levels[k]) {
            importanceMatch = true;
            break;
         }
      }
      
      //--- If importance does not match the filter criteria, skip the event
      if (!importanceMatch) {
         continue;
      }
   }
   
   //--- Apply time filter and set timeMatch flag (if the filter is enabled)
   bool timeMatch = false;
   if (enableTimeFilter) {
      datetime eventTime = values[i].time;
      
      if (eventTime <= TimeTradeServer() && eventTime >= timeBefore) {
         timeMatch = true;  //--- Event is already released
      }
      else if (eventTime >= TimeTradeServer() && eventTime <= timeAfter) {
         timeMatch = true;  //--- Event is yet to be released
      }
      
      //--- Skip if the event doesn't match the time filter
      if (!timeMatch) {
         continue;
      }
   }
   
   //--- If we reach here, the currency matches the filter
   news_filter_count++; //--- Increment the count of filtered events
   
   //--- Set alternating colors for each data row holder
   color holder_color = (news_filter_count % 2 == 0) ? C'213,227,207' : clrWhite;
      
   //--- Loop through calendar data columns
   for (int k=0; k<ArraySize(array_calendar); k++){
         
      //--- Print event details for debugging
      //Print("Name = ",event.name,", IMP = ",EnumToString(event.importance),", COUNTRY = ",country.name,", TIME = ",values[i].time);
   
      //--- Skip event if currency does not match the selected country code
      // if (StringFind(_Symbol,country.currency) < 0) continue;
   
      //--- Prepare news data array with time, country, and other event details
      string news_data[ArraySize(array_calendar)];
      news_data[0] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_DATE); //--- Event date
      news_data[1] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_MINUTES); //--- Event time
      news_data[2] = country.currency; //--- Event country currency
   
      //--- Determine importance color based on event impact
      color importance_color = clrBlack;
      if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW){importance_color=clrYellow;}
      else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE){importance_color=clrOrange;}
      else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH){importance_color=clrRed;}
   
      //--- Set importance symbol for the event
      news_data[3] = ShortToString(0x25CF);
   
      //--- Set event name in the data array
      news_data[4] = event.name;
         
      //--- Populate actual, forecast, and previous values in the news data array
      news_data[5] = DoubleToString(value.GetActualValue(),3);
      news_data[6] = DoubleToString(value.GetForecastValue(),3);
      news_data[7] = DoubleToString(value.GetPreviousValue(),3);
   }
   
   ArrayResize(current_eventNames_data,ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)+1);
   current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1] = event.name;
  
}   
//Print("Final News = ",news_filter_count);
updateLabel(TIME_LABEL,"Server Time: "+TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),
           TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)+"   |||   Total News: "+
           IntegerToString(news_filter_count)+"/"+IntegerToString(allValues));

这只是我们在初始化部分使用过的代码片段，但现在我们需要在每个tick到来时都使用它来获取更新。不过，我们还是会简要地回顾一下。我们的重点是利用每个tick来动态更新仪表盘，展示最新的经济新闻事件。为实现这一目标，我们优化了逻辑，移除了创建图形对象的部分，转而专注于高效地管理事件数据。我们首先定义一些变量，用于追踪新闻总数以及筛选条件，例如货币、重要性和时间范围。这些筛选条件确保只有相关的事件才会被纳入后续处理。

我们遍历检索到的日历值，应用筛选条件以识别出符合指定条件的事件。对于每一个匹配的事件，我们提取其关键信息，如事件名称、时间、货币和重要性级别。这些详细信息被存储在 “current_eventNames_data” 数组中，该数组会动态调整大小以容纳新的条目。这个数组对于追踪事件至关重要，它允许我们通过将当前数据与先前数据进行比较，来识别出每个 tick 之间发生的变化。最后，我们更新仪表盘上的标签，以反映筛选后的事件总数和当前服务器时间，从而确保仪表盘始终显示最新的事件数据，而无需创建不必要的对象。这种方法能够高效地捕获并实时更新经济新闻信息。

接下来，我们需要利用新获取的数据来追踪存储数组中是否发生了变化。为此，我们将使用一个自定义函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   Function to compare two string arrays and detect changes       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool isChangeInStringArrays(string &arr1[], string &arr2[]) {
   bool isChange = false;
   
   int size1 = ArraySize(arr1);  // Get the size of the first array
   int size2 = ArraySize(arr2);  // Get the size of the second array
   
   // Check if sizes are different
   if (size1 != size2) {
      Print("Arrays have different sizes. Size of Array 1: ", size1, ", Size of Array 2: ", size2);
      isChange = true;
      return (isChange);
   }

   // Loop through the arrays and compare corresponding elements
   for (int i = 0; i < size1; i++) {
      // Compare the strings at the same index in both arrays
      if (StringCompare(arr1[i], arr2[i]) != 0) {  // If strings are different
         // Action when strings differ at the same index
         Print("Change detected at index ", i, ": '", arr1[i], "' vs '", arr2[i], "'");
         isChange = true;
         return (isChange);
      }
   }

   // If no differences are found, you can also log this as no changes detected
   //Print("No changes detected between arrays.");
   return (isChange);
}

在这里，我们定义了一个boolean函数 isChangeInStringArrays，它用于比较两个字符串数组 arr1 和 arr2，以检测它们之间是否存在任何变化。我们首先使用ArraySize函数确定两个数组的大小，并将这些大小分别存储在 size1 和 size2 变量中。如果两个数组的大小不一致，我们就打印出它们各自的大小，将 isChange 标志设置为 true，然后返回 true，这表示检测到了变化。如果数组大小相同，我们就继续使用一个for 循环来逐个比较数组中的元素。对于每一个索引，我们使用 StringCompare 函数来检查两个数组中对应位置的字符串是否完全相同。如果发现任何字符串不一致，我们就打印出变化的详细信息，并将 isChange 设置为 true，然后返回 true 以表示有更新。如果在循环结束后没有发现任何差异，函数将返回 false，表示数组没有发生变化。这种方法对于检测更新（例如新增或更新的新闻事件）至关重要，我们需要将这些更新反映到仪表盘上。

有了这个函数，我们就可以利用它来更新事件数据了。

if (isChangeInStringArrays(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data)){
   Print("CHANGES IN EVENT NAMES DETECTED. UPDATE THE DASHBOARD VALUES");
   
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,DATA_HOLDERS);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,ARRAY_NEWS);
   
   ArrayFree(current_eventNames_data);

   //---

}

在这里，我们通过调用 isChangeInStringArrays 函数，来检查 previous_eventNames_data 和 current_eventNames_data 这两个数组之间是否存在任何变化。如果该函数返回 true，意味着检测到了变化，我们就打印一条消息：检测到事件名称发生变化。请更新仪表盘的值。紧接着，我们使用ObjectsDeleteAll函数删除图表上所有与数据持有者（DATA_HOLDERS）和新闻数组（ARRAY_NEWS）相关的对象。我们指定这两个标识符作为对象前缀。这样做是为了在用最新的事件数据更新仪表盘之前，清除所有过时的信息。最后，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数释放 current_eventNames_data 数组所占用的内存，确保该数组被清空，为下一次更新做好准备。在此之后，我们像往常一样更新事件数据，但这一次，我们会在一个“干净”的仪表盘上重新创建数据持有者并更新新闻事件。以下是其代码。

if (isChangeInStringArrays(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data)){
   Print("CHANGES IN EVENT NAMES DETECTED. UPDATE THE DASHBOARD VALUES");
   
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,DATA_HOLDERS);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,ARRAY_NEWS);
   
   ArrayFree(current_eventNames_data);
   
   //--- Initialize starting y-coordinate for displaying news data
   int startY = 162;
   //--- Loop through each calendar value up to the maximum defined total
   for (int i = 0; i < valuesTotal; i++){
   
      MqlCalendarEvent event; //--- Declare event structure
      CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id,event); //--- Retrieve event details by ID
   
      MqlCalendarCountry country; //--- Declare country structure
      CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country); //--- Retrieve country details by event's country ID

      MqlCalendarValue value; //--- Declare calendar value structure
      CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value); //--- Retrieve actual, forecast, and previous values
      
      //--- Check if the event’s currency matches any in the filter array (if the filter is enabled)
      bool currencyMatch = false;
      if (enableCurrencyFilter) {
         for (int j = 0; j < ArraySize(curr_filter); j++) {
            if (country.currency == curr_filter[j]) {
               currencyMatch = true;
               break;
            }
         }
         
         //--- If no match found, skip to the next event
         if (!currencyMatch) {
            continue;
         }
      }
      
      //--- Check importance level if importance filter is enabled
      bool importanceMatch = false;
      if (enableImportanceFilter) {
         for (int k = 0; k < ArraySize(allowed_importance_levels); k++) {
            if (event.importance == allowed_importance_levels[k]) {
               importanceMatch = true;
               break;
            }
         }
         
         //--- If importance does not match the filter criteria, skip the event
         if (!importanceMatch) {
            continue;
         }
      }
      
      //--- Apply time filter and set timeMatch flag (if the filter is enabled)
      bool timeMatch = false;
      if (enableTimeFilter) {
         datetime eventTime = values[i].time;
         
         if (eventTime <= TimeTradeServer() && eventTime >= timeBefore) {
            timeMatch = true;  //--- Event is already released
         }
         else if (eventTime >= TimeTradeServer() && eventTime <= timeAfter) {
            timeMatch = true;  //--- Event is yet to be released
         }
         
         //--- Skip if the event doesn't match the time filter
         if (!timeMatch) {
            continue;
         }
      }
         
      //--- If we reach here, the currency matches the filter
      news_filter_count++; //--- Increment the count of filtered events
      
      //--- Set alternating colors for each data row holder
      color holder_color = (news_filter_count % 2 == 0) ? C'213,227,207' : clrWhite;
   
      //--- Create rectangle label for each data row holder
      createRecLabel(DATA_HOLDERS+string(news_filter_count),62,startY-1,716,26+1,holder_color,1,clrNONE);
   
      //--- Initialize starting x-coordinate for each data entry
      int startX = 65;
      
      //--- Loop through calendar data columns
      for (int k=0; k<ArraySize(array_calendar); k++){
            
         //--- Print event details for debugging
         //Print("Name = ",event.name,", IMP = ",EnumToString(event.importance),", COUNTRY = ",country.name,", TIME = ",values[i].time);
      
         //--- Skip event if currency does not match the selected country code
         // if (StringFind(_Symbol,country.currency) < 0) continue;
      
         //--- Prepare news data array with time, country, and other event details
         string news_data[ArraySize(array_calendar)];
         news_data[0] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_DATE); //--- Event date
         news_data[1] = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_MINUTES); //--- Event time
         news_data[2] = country.currency; //--- Event country currency
      
         //--- Determine importance color based on event impact
         color importance_color = clrBlack;
         if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW){importance_color=clrYellow;}
         else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE){importance_color=clrOrange;}
         else if (event.importance == CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH){importance_color=clrRed;}
      
         //--- Set importance symbol for the event
         news_data[3] = ShortToString(0x25CF);
      
         //--- Set event name in the data array
         news_data[4] = event.name;
            
         //--- Populate actual, forecast, and previous values in the news data array
         news_data[5] = DoubleToString(value.GetActualValue(),3);
         news_data[6] = DoubleToString(value.GetForecastValue(),3);
         news_data[7] = DoubleToString(value.GetPreviousValue(),3);         
         
         //--- Create label for each news data item
         if (k == 3){
            createLabel(ARRAY_NEWS+IntegerToString(i)+" "+array_calendar[k],startX,startY-(22-12),news_data[k],importance_color,22,"Calibri");
         }
         else {
            createLabel(ARRAY_NEWS+IntegerToString(i)+" "+array_calendar[k],startX,startY,news_data[k],clrBlack,12,"Calibri");
         }
      
         //--- Increment x-coordinate for the next column
         startX += buttons[k]+3;
      }
      
      ArrayResize(current_eventNames_data,ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)+1);
      current_eventNames_data[ArraySize(current_eventNames_data)-1] = event.name;
      
      //--- Increment y-coordinate for the next row of data
      startY += 25;
      //Print(startY); //--- Print current y-coordinate for debugging
   }
   
   Print("CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = ",ArraySize(current_eventNames_data));
   ArrayPrint(current_eventNames_data);
   Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
   ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data);
   ArrayFree(previous_eventNames_data);
   ArrayCopy(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data);
   Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
   ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data);
   
}

在这里，我们根据新获取的数据来更新仪表盘，以确保实时更新能够生效。我们将数据记录复制到先前的数组中，以便在下一次检查时可以使用当前的数据。我们已经将负责此操作的代码部分高亮显示，让我们更深入地分析一下。

Print("CURRENT EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE = ",ArraySize(current_eventNames_data));
ArrayPrint(current_eventNames_data);
Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (Before) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data);
ArrayFree(previous_eventNames_data);
ArrayCopy(previous_eventNames_data,current_eventNames_data);
Print("PREVIOUS EVENT NAMES DATA SIZE (After) = ",ArraySize(previous_eventNames_data));
ArrayPrint(previous_eventNames_data);

在这里，我们首先使用 ArraySize 函数打印 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的当前大小，并使用 ArrayPrint 函数显示其内容。这将帮助我们检查当前正在追踪的事件名称集合。然后，在更新 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组之前，我们打印它的大小，然后再打印其内容。

接下来，我们使用 ArrayFree 函数释放 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组所占用的内存，确保清除数组中存储的任何先前数据，以避免内存问题。释放内存后，我们使用 ArrayCopy 函数将 “current_eventNames_data” 数组的内容复制到 “previous_eventNames_data” 中，从而有效地用最新的事件名称对其进行更新。

最后，我们打印 “previous_eventNames_data” 数组更新后的大小及其内容，以确认该数组现在包含了最新的事件名称。这确保了先前的事件名称被正确更新，以供将来进行比较。运行程序后，我们得到以下结果。

时间更新。

时间更新 GIF

事件更新。

事件更新

仪表盘更新。

仪表盘更新

从图片中我们可以看到，新引入的数据已准确地在仪表盘上更新。为了再次确认这一点，我们可以再等待一段时间，看看我们是否能持续追踪这些数据，以及记录更新数据的日志。结果如下。

事件数据更新。

新事件数据更新

仪表盘更新。

新仪表盘更新

从图片中我们可以看到，一旦与先前存储的数据相比发生变化，这些变化就会被检测到，并根据新注册的数据进行更新，并存储起来以供将来参考。存储的数据随后被用于实时更新仪表盘界面，显示当前的新闻事件，从而证实我们目标的成功实现。


结论

总之，我们实现了一个强大的系统，通过将先前存储的事件数据与新检索的更新进行比较，来监控和检测MQL5 经济新闻事件的变化。这种比较机制确保了事件名称或细节的任何差异都能被及时识别，并触发我们的仪表盘刷新，以保持其准确性和相关性。通过基于货币、重要性和时间对数据进行筛选，我们进一步优化了这一过程，使其专注于有影响力的事件，同时动态地更新界面。

在本系列的后续部分中，我们将以此为基础，将经济新闻事件集成到交易策略中，实现数据的实际应用。此外，我们旨在通过引入移动性和响应性来增强仪表盘的功能，为交易者提供更无缝、更具互动性的体验。敬请期待。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/16386

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
Allan Munene Mutiiria
  • https://forexalgo-trader.com/

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    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (2)
    Stanislav Korotky
    Stanislav Korotky | 3 12月 2024 在 20:57
    用户可能会有兴趣知道，同样的主题在算法交易书中也有详尽的介绍（网站并没有在自动建议中以某种方式显示），包括跟踪和保存事件变化通过多个条件（使用不同的逻辑运算符）对扩展字段集进行事件过滤、在图表面板上显示可自定义的即时日历子集，以及嵌入到 EA 中进行交易，并支持将完整的日历存档转移到测试器中。
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    Allan Munene Mutiiria | 5 12月 2024 在 00:08
    Stanislav Korotky #:
    用户可能会有兴趣知道，同样的主题在算法交易书中也有详细介绍（网站在自动建议中并未以某种方式显示），包括跟踪和保存事件变化通过多个条件（使用不同的逻辑运算符）对扩展字段集进行事件过滤、在图表面板上显示可自定义的即时日历子集，以及嵌入到 EA 中进行交易，并支持将日历的完整存档传输到测试器中。
    好的，谢谢。谢谢。
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