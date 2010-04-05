Breakout Squeezer

The Breakout Squeezer EA is an Expert Advisor based on a proved strategy which makes stable and save returns along the way (12 years tested). It uses a Breakout Strategy together with an alorithmic approach, taking advantage of the high volatility when the price breaks a new high/low.

It also includes a safe Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Break-Even and Trailing-Stop setups in order to avoid losses and let the winners run. It doesn't uses any type of dangerous stragies that could blow your account, such as Grids or Martingales algorithms.

------------------------------

PROMOTION OF -50% FOR THIS WEEK !!!

------------------------------

Timeframes: the EA can run on any timeframe, but for secure and stable profits, 1H is recommended.

Pairs: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD (Best are EUR/USD and USD/JPY)

.Set Inputs: in the "Comments" section

Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and fast executions (<50ms).

Calculations: Keep in mind that the results I present from the tests are really important to know if the strategy can survive and make profits in the long run. That's why i only provide tests with FIX LOT, because those are the ones that only matter to me to study his performance. Low Drawdown is a really good indicator (always less than 10% with fix lot) but, Expected Payoff, is the number one rule. Why? Because you have to keep in mind that from that value, you have to take off commissions (with 0,01 lots I have 0,04 commission) being a mt4 test, and also slippage. Having the following slippage values on average for each pair: EURUSD->0.02, USDJPY->0.03, AUDUSD->0.02, GBPUSD->0.03
So, after doing the math for all pairs presented, the results for each pair are POSITIVE.

Note:

* The EA also provides a VARIABLE DASHBOARD where the client can control various aspects of the trading like: Overall Profit, Max.DD (%), Max.DD ($), Total Trades, Total %, Year %, Monthly %, Weekly % and Daily %.

* All test results have 12 YEARS of BACKTEST: 2010-2022

* Profit % of total trades: 90%

For any question, message me. I'm glad to answer and clarify your doubts!

