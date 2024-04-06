EA Gap Catcher

EA Gap Cather- is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others.

The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern.



Recommendations:



AUDNZD

TF M1

leverage 1:100 or higher

minimum deposit 10 USD



Parameters:



MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP

PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level

SLPoints - fixed Stop Loss

Lot Mode - lot selection mode

Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot

Fix_Lot - fixed lot

Spread

Magic - magic number

Be sure to write if you have any questions. I will be glad to communicate :)







Have a great day and great trading!




















































