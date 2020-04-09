SmartStep FX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Carlos Mendez Sanchez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🔥 SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading
Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex?
SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy.
🚀 What makes SmartStep FX unique?
✅ SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything.
✅ Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility.
✅ Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to adapt to market conditions.
✅ Progressive lot growth with an intelligent multiplier.
✅ Hidden Take Profit to prevent broker manipulation.
✅ Daily profit target – stop the EA once your goal is reached.
✅ Advanced safety protections included.
📊 Key Parameters
Minimum deposit: $1000
Timeframe: M5
Recommended pair: AUDCAD
Initial lot: 0.01 (adjustable)
Optional daily target: 100 USD
🏆 Why choose SmartStep FX?
SmartStep FX 1.0 combines robustness + flexibility. This is not just another grid EA: its dynamic step system and risk management make it a powerful tool for both conservative traders and those looking to accelerate growth.