SmartStep FX

🔥 SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading

Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex?
SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy.

🚀 What makes SmartStep FX unique?

SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything.

✅ Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility.

Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to adapt to market conditions.

Progressive lot growth with an intelligent multiplier.

Hidden Take Profit to prevent broker manipulation.

Daily profit target – stop the EA once your goal is reached.

Advanced safety protections included.

📊 Key Parameters

  • Minimum deposit: $1000

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Recommended pair: AUDCAD

  • Initial lot: 0.01 (adjustable)

  • Optional daily target: 100 USD

🏆 Why choose SmartStep FX?

SmartStep FX 1.0 combines robustness + flexibility. This is not just another grid EA: its dynamic step system and risk management make it a powerful tool for both conservative traders and those looking to accelerate growth.


