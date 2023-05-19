LokerTrendV7
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aliaksei Karalkou
- Sürüm: 7.2
- Güncellendi: 19 Mayıs 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market.
- Medium MA is used
- Support and resistance lines are used
- Fractals are used
- A system for checking the opening of an order is used
- A system of "Locking" (Hedging) is used
- It is possible to use the "Automatic lot size" system
- The robot will not try to open an order if there is not enough money to open a position
- When optimizing, it is possible to calculate indicators using the formula "Profit / Maximum drawdown"