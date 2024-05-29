Titan Gold

50% off for a limited time!!!  

Ideal Set <------- Warning


Live Account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290123?source=Site+Signals+My


Golden Titan is an automated system developed on the basis of Price Action trading strategies for direct interaction with the market price.

Golden Titan

has 7 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.  The result is a very stable growth curve, with some losses here and there as well (but at least not manipulated to trick you.)

I provide honest EA's, with proven strategies.


Each trade is protected by tp, sl and trailing stop.


This Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized on the "XAUUSD" pairs to get the best result.


It does not use any kind of dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid etc. Which makes this Expert Advisor extremely safe to use.




Attention !!! Read the advisor installation rules carefully and install it correctly. Before publishing I check everything and I only publish those consultants who work on my accounts !!!


     

 Pairs:              XAUUSD

Timeframe:     D1

Balance:         $200

Brokers:          ECN brokers


Parameter overview:


- ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart 

- Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"

- update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting

- Run strategy 1..7 -> enable/disable the different strategies (all are breakout of daily support and resistance, but different entries, exit and trailingSL settings)

- Maximum allowed spread: maximum spread for pending orders to be allowed

- Friday Stop Hour -> if you don't want trades to be hold over the weekend, set a value between 0 and 23. (25 means "disabled)

- SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP

- Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

- Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades.  Also good for prop firms.  Good value is "50"

- BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies

- Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades

- Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize (Use StartLots), Using Max Risk Per Trade, or using LotsizeStep

- Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen.  This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation

- LotsizeStep -> binds the lotsize to the balance or equity.  So LotsizeStep=1000 would mean: 0.01lots per 1000 balance.  so a balance of 3000 would run at 0.03lots

- Max Risk Per Trade -> The maximum loss (in %) when a SL is hit.  So value "2" would mean maximum 2% loss if a full SL is hit

- Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %).  If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day.  This is usefull for prop firms

- Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values

- OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)

- Check for free margin before setting trades -> Use when the EA has problems setting trades on your broker because of low margin, while there is sufficient margin


I hope you will provide reviews and feedback so that Golden Titan can keep growing and the latest updates
Contact me for any information or pre and post sales assistance.

