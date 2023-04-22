Wall Street Scalper MT4

4
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30).

The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios.

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to work. Add the US30 Scalper to the US30 M15 index chart.


Use a broker with a low spread. Before using on a live account, test on a demo account for 12 weeks to make sure that the expert is completely suitable for your broker.

A scalper can have drawdown periods of up to 30% when choosing a high Profit/Risk ratio.


Robot Parameters:

  • Show News Panel - show the News panel 
  • Use News Filter - use the News filter
  • Trade direction - choosing the direction of trade
  • Lot Type: Fixed/Auto - lot calculation parameter
  • Fixed lot (constant) - fixed (constant) lot size
  • Profit/Risk Ratio - the automatic lot size is determined based on the Profit/Risk ratio
  • Take Profit - profit level
  • Stop Loss - stop loss level
  • Max orders at the same time - the maximum number of orders at one time
  • Max Spread Protection - set the normal spread value of your broker 
  • News Filter - News Filter parameters
  • Day settings - Time and date Filter parameters
  • Panel settings - panel parameters






İncelemeler 7
Toptrader2121
66
Toptrader2121 2024.07.03 19:32 
 

I have been running this EA after running a Demo account first for a week and it has been 100% I have altered a 2 settings and still performs 100% tbf no need to alter default setting runs fine and in profit. in a few days made my money back on purchasing the EA, any question I asked have been answered clearly. would definitely recommend !!

Middlehaven
20
Middlehaven 2024.06.13 20:36 
 

Been using this EA on default settings for just over a week now and so far I'm very pleased with the results. When it loses a trade, the amount is bigger than when it wins but so far I've been getting approx 14 wins to 1 loss so hopefully this will continue.

Dlayn
45
Dlayn 2023.06.07 07:31 
 

Interesting and low-risk Expert Advisor ! I manage to reproduce the majority of the results of my backtests in real accounts. Do not hesitate to go through the settings to find your own strategy !

Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 için Koala Arz Talep Göstergesi'ni tanıtıyoruz (İster olumlu ister olumsuz olsun, yorumlarınızı veya geri bildirimlerinizi paylaşmanızı öneririz, böylece diğer yatırımcılar da deneyimlerinizden faydalanabilir.) : Koala Supply Demand Göstergesi'ne hoş geldiniz. Bu göstergeler, kesintisiz arz ve talep bölgelerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, tüccarın piyasayı bölge alanları olarak görmesine yardımcı olabilir; fiyatın bazı güçlü bölgelere nasıl saygı gösterdiğini göreb
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT4 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT KING EA ile tanışın - Ticaretin En İyi HFT KING'i! Bu tam otomatik yüksek frekanslı ticaret sistemi, gelişmiş algoritması ve son teknoloji ürünü özellikleriyle ticaret deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmıştır. HFT King, yatırımcılara güvenilir ve karlı ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak için teknik analiz, yapay zeka, yüksek frekanslı ticaret ve makine öğreniminin benzersiz bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. HFT King'in en son teknolojisi, ticaret fırsatlarının belirlenmesinde, pazar eğilimlerin
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Smart Gold Digger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Filtrele:
radz5000
26
radz5000 2025.01.27 00:55 
 

Hello I purchased the EA. Can you add me to the VIP group

Evgenii Aksenov
230665
Geliştiriciden yanıt Evgenii Aksenov 2025.01.27 14:28
Hello. I will dm you
ysethy
222
ysethy 2024.09.23 03:57 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Toptrader2121
66
Toptrader2121 2024.07.03 19:32 
 

I have been running this EA after running a Demo account first for a week and it has been 100% I have altered a 2 settings and still performs 100% tbf no need to alter default setting runs fine and in profit. in a few days made my money back on purchasing the EA, any question I asked have been answered clearly. would definitely recommend !!

Flohus
34
Flohus 2024.06.25 15:52 
 

eine pure Katastrophe das ding. Lasst die Finger davon außer ihr wollt euer Geld so schnell wie möglich los werden 1226 Euro Verlust mit zwei Trades in 20 min wow und das auf low. kauft euch was vernünftiges und lasst die Finger davon!!!! also um das nochmal klar zu stellen ja das ding hat keine Vorteile auf fragen via email wird entweder sehr spät oder gar nicht geantwortet. support via Entwickler fehlt daher auch komplett.

wie die positiven Bewertungen zustande kommen kann ich mir nicht erklären. LASST DIE FINGER VON DEM DING!!!!!!!

NACH DEM ICH JETZT MAL NACHGERECHNET HABE HAT DIESER HAUFEN MÜLL MICH 1511 EURO GEKOSTET PLUS DEN KAUFPREIS

Evgenii Aksenov
230665
Geliştiriciden yanıt Evgenii Aksenov 2024.07.26 13:19
Hello. I'm sorry about your negative experience with the scalper. But you never contact me to assist you. Different brokers provide different conditions and spreads. Before run EA on the real account I recommend you contact me to get recommendations for your broker. I sent you DM
Middlehaven
20
Middlehaven 2024.06.13 20:36 
 

Been using this EA on default settings for just over a week now and so far I'm very pleased with the results. When it loses a trade, the amount is bigger than when it wins but so far I've been getting approx 14 wins to 1 loss so hopefully this will continue.

kcox
267
kcox 2023.07.15 08:45 
 

Been using this EA for a little over 2 weeks. I am satisfied with the developer's work. I use my own settings and only trade in the direction of the overall trend! Don't just blindly use the EA. Test on demo first and once you understand how it works, you can make money from this!

Dlayn
45
Dlayn 2023.06.07 07:31 
 

Interesting and low-risk Expert Advisor ! I manage to reproduce the majority of the results of my backtests in real accounts. Do not hesitate to go through the settings to find your own strategy !

İncelemeye yanıt