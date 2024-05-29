Ideal Set <------- Warning



Titan Gold è un sistema automatizzato sviluppato sulla base di strategie di trading Price Action per l'interazione diretta con il prezzo di mercato.

Ogni operazione ha un TP e uno SL fin dall'inizio e l'EA utilizzerà un SL finale per ridurre al minimo il rischio e massimizzare i profitti se il prezzo inizia a muoversi nella giusta direzione.

Titan Gold ha già 7 diverse strategie integrate, che funzionano perfettamente insieme. Il risultato è una curva di crescita molto stabile, con alcune perdite qua e là (ma almeno non manipolate per ingannarti).

Fornisco EA onesti, con strategie comprovate

Non utilizza alcun tipo di strategia pericolosa come Martingale, Grid ecc. Il che rende questo Expert Advisor estremamente sicuro da usare.





Un'attenzine !!! Leggere attentamente le regole per l'installazione dell'advisor e installarlo correttamente. Prima di pubblicare controllo tutto e pubblico solo quei consulenti che lavorano sui miei account!!!

Coppia di valute XAUUSD Lasso di tempo D1 Gestione del denaro 200$ Broker consigliti Broker ECN







Parameter overview:







- ShowInfoPanel -> display the information panel on the chart

- Adjustment for Infopanel size -> in case of 4K display, set value to "2"

- update infopanel during testing -> disabled for faster backtesting

- Run strategy 1..7 -> enable/disable the different strategies (all are breakout of daily support and resistance, but different entries, exit and trailingSL settings)

- Maximum allowed spread: maximum spread for pending orders to be allowed

- Friday Stop Hour -> if you don't want trades to be hold over the weekend, set a value between 0 and 23. (25 means "disabled)

- SetSL_TP_After_Entry -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending orders with SL and TP

- Use Virtual Expiration -> enable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

- Randomization -> this will randomize the entries, exits and TrailingSL values a bit, so that multiple users on the same broker, will have a bit different trades. Also good for prop firms. Good value is "50"

- BaseMagicNumber -> the base magicnumber that will be used for all strategies

- Comment for trades -> the comment to be used for the trades

- Lotsize Calculation Method -> here you determine how the lotsize should be calculated: Fixed lotsize (Use StartLots), Using Max Risk Per Trade, or using LotsizeStep

- Startlots -> set the value for fixed lotsize, when that option is chosen. This parameter will be used as "minimum lotsize" when using any of the other 2 options for lotsize calculation

- LotsizeStep -> binds the lotsize to the balance or equity. So LotsizeStep=1000 would mean: 0.01lots per 1000 balance. so a balance of 3000 would run at 0.03lots

- Max Risk Per Trade -> The maximum loss (in %) when a SL is hit. So value "2" would mean maximum 2% loss if a full SL is hit

- Set Max Daily Drawdown -> Here you can set a maximum allowed daily drawdown (in %). If it is reached, the EA would close all trades and pending orders, and wait for the next day. This is usefull for prop firms

- Use Equity instead of Balance -> use Equity of the account to calculate all lotsize values

- OnlyUp -> this will prevent lotsize to decrease after losses (more aggressive but faster recovery after losses)

- Check for free margin before setting trades -> Use when the EA has problems setting trades on your broker because of low margin, while there is sufficient margin





Spero che ricevere fornirai recensioni e commenti in modo che Titan Gold EA Possa continuare a crescere e gli ultimi aggiornamenti







Contattami per qualsiasi informazione o assistenza pre e post vendita.



