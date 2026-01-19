DW Levels

Note: This indicator is a trial version valid until the end of January 2026.
Activation Key: AW

Advanced Weekly Levels

Advanced Weekly Levels is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that draws the most important weekly and daily price levels directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong support and resistance zones.

The indicator displays the following levels:

🔹 PWH (Previous Week High)
The highest price recorded during the previous week.

🔹 PWL (Previous Week Low)
The lowest price recorded during the previous week.

🔸 Last High
The highest price of the last completed daily candle.

🔸 Last Low
The lowest price of the last completed daily candle.

Indicator Features

  • Works on all timeframes.

  • Uses precise daily and weekly levels.

  • Ideal for trading breakouts and reversals from key price levels.

  • Suitable for various trading strategies, especially Price Action.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
Note:  The inputs of this indicator are in the Arabic language An   advanced RSI indicator   that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multitimeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your ex
FREE
MTF RSI with Regression Channels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
An advanced RSI indicator that displays dynamic linear regression channels in both the indicator window and the price chart, with predefined horizontal levels to detect overbought and oversold zones. Main Features (Summary): Synchronized linear regression channels on both price and RSI Multi–timeframe support Smart and ready-to-use horizontal levels Professional design with optimized performance Feedback & Support We value your experience! If you have any questions, suggestions, or encounter any
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) , supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously, and set Sto
FREE
Digital RSI and ADX
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart. It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format, without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart. Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers, without the need to open additional indicator windows. Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.
FREE
Macd 2 Line MTF
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
MACD 2 Line MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This custom MetaTrader 5 indicator implements a classic MACD with two lines (MACD Line and Signal Line) and a color-coded histogram , enhanced with multi-timeframe capability . It allows traders to monitor MACD trends from higher or lower timeframes directly on the current chart. Key Features: MACD Line (Fast EMA minus Slow EMA) Signal Line (SMA of MACD Line) Histogram Up/Down : Displays positive values in green and negative values in
FREE
MTF Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
Linear Regression Channel (MTF) Indicator The Linear Regression Channel MTF is an advanced technical indicator that uses statistical analysis to plot a linear regression channel on the price chart, with the capability to display data from a different time frame (Multi Time Frame) for enhanced trend accuracy and analysis. Key Features of the Indicator: Main Line (Linear Regression Line): Represents the overall price trend over the selected period, allowing traders to easily observe the general s
FREE
MTF Dual Linear Regression Channel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
This indicator plots two linear regression channels on the chart for any currency pair or financial instrument, supporting the use of two different timeframes. The first channel uses a shorter period to identify local trends. The second channel uses a longer period to identify overall trends. Each channel displays a main regression line and two lines representing the deviation range. Users can adjust the period of each channel and select the desired timeframe. The indicator helps monitor price m
FREE
TPSL Panel
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
TradePanel v1.0 A professional trading panel that displays essential trade information directly on the chart, including the total number of open positions, overall profit/loss, and real-time details for each trade. The panel updates automatically using a smart timer and features a clean, minimalistic design that helps traders monitor performance without distraction. An ideal tool for tracking active trades and improving trading efficiency.
FREE
Macd MTF 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Göstergeler
MACD MTF 1 – Multi-Timeframe MACD A professional MACD indicator supporting all timeframes! Displays the histogram and signal line clearly in a separate window, helping you to: Identify current market momentum. Track market reversals easily. Choose optimal entry and exit points without switching timeframes. Adjustable Settings: Timeframe for any strategy. Fast and Slow Moving Averages. Signal line sensitivity. Perfect for all trading styles: scalping, daily, and long-term trading.
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt