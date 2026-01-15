ProLab MA Crossover EA MT5

MA Crossover EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on the powerful and time-tested Double Moving Average Crossover strategy, designed to give traders full control, full flexibility, and unlimited customization.

The double moving average crossover is one of the most widely used trading concepts in technical analysis. It is simple, effective, and adaptable to all markets and timeframes — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and more.
This EA takes that classic concept and elevates it into a complete trading framework, allowing you to shape it exactly as you imagine.

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA is not a “fixed strategy” — it is a strategy builder.

You imagine the strategy, the EA executes it.

If something is missing?
You can contact me and I will add it.
This EA is under continuous development, driven by user feedback.

Why This EA Is Different

Most EAs tell you how to trade.
This EA lets you decide how YOU want to trade.

  • Every important trading variable is exposed
  • No locked logic
  • No hidden rules
  • No forced money management

You imagine the strategy, the EA executes it.

If something is missing?
You can contact me and I will add it.
This EA is under continuous development, driven by user feedback.

Strategy Concept – Double Moving Average Crossover

The EA opens trades based on the crossover between:

  • Fast Moving Average

  • Slow Moving Average

Core logic:

  • Buy when the Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA

  • Sell when the Fast MA crosses below the Slow MA

You can fully customize:

  • MA periods

  • MA types (EMA, SMA, etc.)

  • Applied price

  • Timeframe

This makes the EA suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term trading.

Complete Trade Control

  • Buy only / Sell only / Buy & Sell

  • Fixed lot size

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss in points

  • Reverse signal handling (close on opposite signal)

  • Unique Magic Number support

Advanced Risk & Equity Protection

Built for real accounts and prop firms:

  • Overall Equity Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Equity Loss Limit

  • Automatic trade closing on limits

  • Trading disabled after protection is triggered

Protect your capital before it’s too late.

Smart Trade Management

  • Trailing Stop (fully customizable)

  • Break Even with offset

  • Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

  • Profit & Loss control based on USD, per trade or globally

Powerful Trend Filters (Optional)

You decide how strict the strategy should be.
Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently:

  1. Moving Average Filter (2 levels)

  2. RSI Filter

  3. Parabolic SAR

  4. Stochastic Oscillator

  5. MACD

  6. ADX

Combine filters to trade only high-probability setups
Or trade pure MA crossover if you prefer simplicity

Time & Session Control

  • Disable trading on specific days of the week

  • Disable trading during:

    • Sydney

    • Tokyo

    • London

    • New York sessions

Perfect for avoiding low-liquidity or high-volatility periods.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who want full control
Strategy builders and testers
Prop firm traders
Developers who want a solid MA framework
Anyone who believes one strategy should fit their vision, not the other way around

Ongoing Development & Support

This EA is not finished — it evolves.

If you have:

  • A new filter idea

  • A new money management rule

  • A special trading condition

Message me and I will integrate it.

Your ideas shape the future versions of this EA.

Final Words

MA Crossover EA is not just an Expert Advisor.
It is a professional trading engine built to transform ideas into reality.

If you can imagine it —
This EA can trade it.

