GOLD xKiller

GOLD xKiller is a precision Gold trading EA built on one powerful market truth: strong trends don’t reverse randomly.
By exploiting rare but high-probability streaks of 5+ consecutive daily candles in one direction, this strategy targets exhausted moves with exceptional historical performance on XAUUSD.
Simple logic. Extreme selectivity. Data-backed results that speak for themselves.Fully automatic adviser.

Limited price $79 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100. Final price for GOLD xKiller is $1999.
Scroll down for the strategy logic and 10+ years of backtest proof on XAUUSD.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2015 to 2026 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers

Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade

- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use


XAUUSD 01.01.2020 - 01.01.2026 Backtest results :

Consecutive daily candles in one direction

WINRATE
5 same daily candles %58
6 same daily candles %68
7 same daily candles 55%
8 same daily candles 80%
9 same daily candles 100%
