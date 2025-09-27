EMA with RSI and Volume
- Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with exponential moving averages during periods of increasing price strength, monitored by an RSI indicator based on an increase, as well as trading volume, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of strength, and lot scaling based on the balance's increase.