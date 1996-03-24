Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Osama Echchakery
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Unlock the full potential of trading with the Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA), a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic Oscillator PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various market conditions, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking precision and adaptability in their strategies.
Price: $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99
Full Control Over Your Trading:
- No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
- Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
- Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
- No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.
This set of filters and settings makes the EA highly customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to various market conditions and trading strategies while managing risk through drawdown limits, stop losses, and order restrictions.