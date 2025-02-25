GoldXpert
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Orifox Technologies Private Limited
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Güncellendi: 23 Mart 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor
GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions.
GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.
Trades only XAUUSD.
Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms
Minimum Deposit: $300
Leverage: 1:100
Note: After 10 Sales price will increase $299/-
Add EA in just one chart.
