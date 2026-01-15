ProLab MA Crossover EA MT5

MA Crossover EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on the powerful and time-tested Double Moving Average Crossover strategy, designed to give traders full control, full flexibility, and unlimited customization.

The double moving average crossover is one of the most widely used trading concepts in technical analysis. It is simple, effective, and adaptable to all markets and timeframes — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and more.
This EA takes that classic concept and elevates it into a complete trading framework, allowing you to shape it exactly as you imagine.

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA is not a “fixed strategy” — it is a strategy builder.

You imagine the strategy, the EA executes it.

If something is missing?
You can contact me and I will add it.
This EA is under continuous development, driven by user feedback.

Why This EA Is Different

Most EAs tell you how to trade.
This EA lets you decide how YOU want to trade.

  • Every important trading variable is exposed
  • No locked logic
  • No hidden rules
  • No forced money management

You imagine the strategy, the EA executes it.

If something is missing?
You can contact me and I will add it.
This EA is under continuous development, driven by user feedback.

Strategy Concept – Double Moving Average Crossover

The EA opens trades based on the crossover between:

  • Fast Moving Average

  • Slow Moving Average

Core logic:

  • Buy when the Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA

  • Sell when the Fast MA crosses below the Slow MA

You can fully customize:

  • MA periods

  • MA types (EMA, SMA, etc.)

  • Applied price

  • Timeframe

This makes the EA suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term trading.

Complete Trade Control

  • Buy only / Sell only / Buy & Sell

  • Fixed lot size

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss in points

  • Reverse signal handling (close on opposite signal)

  • Unique Magic Number support

Advanced Risk & Equity Protection

Built for real accounts and prop firms:

  • Overall Equity Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Equity Loss Limit

  • Automatic trade closing on limits

  • Trading disabled after protection is triggered

Protect your capital before it’s too late.

Smart Trade Management

  • Trailing Stop (fully customizable)

  • Break Even with offset

  • Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

  • Profit & Loss control based on USD, per trade or globally

Powerful Trend Filters (Optional)

You decide how strict the strategy should be.
Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently:

  1. Moving Average Filter (2 levels)

  2. RSI Filter

  3. Parabolic SAR

  4. Stochastic Oscillator

  5. MACD

  6. ADX

Combine filters to trade only high-probability setups
Or trade pure MA crossover if you prefer simplicity

Time & Session Control

  • Disable trading on specific days of the week

  • Disable trading during:

    • Sydney

    • Tokyo

    • London

    • New York sessions

Perfect for avoiding low-liquidity or high-volatility periods.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who want full control
Strategy builders and testers
Prop firm traders
Developers who want a solid MA framework
Anyone who believes one strategy should fit their vision, not the other way around

Ongoing Development & Support

This EA is not finished — it evolves.

If you have:

  • A new filter idea

  • A new money management rule

  • A special trading condition

Message me and I will integrate it.

Your ideas shape the future versions of this EA.

Final Words

MA Crossover EA is not just an Expert Advisor.
It is a professional trading engine built to transform ideas into reality.

If you can imagine it —
This EA can trade it.

Produits recommandés
Ema Rsi Trend EA
Vi Chi Cuong Nguyen
Experts
Ema Rsi Trend EA (ERT-3489)   is a professional automated trading system based on the legendary strategy, enhanced with advanced momentum filtering and dynamic trade management. This EA is designed for traders who seek a disciplined trend-following approach with a high risk-to-reward ratio. How It Works The EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 34, 89, and 200) to identify the "Dragon" and the long-term trend. To ensure high-quality entries, it integra
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
Jaume Sancho Serra
Experts
Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets
SASA MIJIN
Experts
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true).  You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD.
AW Heiken Ashi EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Conseiller automatisé multifonctionnel, fonctionnant sur les signaux de l'indicateur de tendance AW Heiken Ashi. Il offre des paramètres avancés et flexibles pour la gestion des risques, des volumes, de la logique d'entrée et du support des positions. Si nécessaire, il utilise la moyenne, des niveaux TakeProfit et StopLoss ajustables, une fonction de chevauchement intégrée et un pas dynamique entre les ordres. Indicateur AW Heiken Ashi -   ICI   / Version MT4 du conseiller -   ICI Fonctions prin
Scalping Eagle System FX
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Un Expert Advisor opérant en période de fort contraste, utilisant l'indicateur stochastique et l'indicateur d'indice des matières premières, et utilisant les points de surachat ou de survente, ou l'indicateur ADX, pour clôturer les transactions. Il dispose également d'un stop-loss agissant sur un pourcentage de différence de prix, avec une mise à l'échelle progressive des lots à mesure que le solde augmente, tout en surveillant l'appel de marge du compte. Découvrez quels paramètres offrent les
The Trend Sentinel
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, multi-indicator strategy designed for disciplined, trend-following trading. By combining Moving Averages (MAs) for trend direction, RSI for momentum, ATR for volatility, and ADX for trend strength, it meticulously filters for high-probability entry points. Its core feature is a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter that acts as a long-term trend confirmation, ensuring trades are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend. The bo
Sira EA
Aristeidis Gitas
Experts
Sira EA est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 utilisant plusieurs stratégies techniques. Il place des ordres en attente (Buy Stop ou Sell Stop) lorsque certaines conditions sont remplies. Conditions d'entrée Basé sur : Valeur du RSI Moyenne mobile simple (SMA) à 50 périodes Volume de la bougie Niveau de prix Fonctions Objectif de profit activable (en % ou montant fixe) Stop Loss désactivé par défaut, activable manuellement En cas de mouvement contraire, entrée supplémentaire avec lot plus éle
Romux TradeBot
Ravikumar S
Experts
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
MicroEA
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Experts
microEA.mq5 System 1. Core Trading Logic Basic Strategy : Uses a fast MA (10-period) and slow MA (20-period) crossover strategy with RSI filtering. Trend Confirmation : Evaluates trend strength by calculating the MA angle. Validates minimum volume (MinVolume) before entry. Additional Filters : Custom RSI thresholds for entries: Buy if RSI > 52, Sell if RSI < 48. Optional MACD filter for confirming sell signals. 2. Risk Management Dynamic Lot Size Calculation :
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
GoldXpert
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions. GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.  Trades only XAUUSD. Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms Minimum Deposit: $30
Gold EA MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
3 (1)
Experts
GOLD EA MT5 est un robot de trading entièrement automatisé, qui est développé en utilisant l'indicateur "Trend for MT5". Il est basé sur le système réseau de neurones + grille, il sélectionne les opportunités de trading avec une forte probabilité de profit et un faible risque. Le dépôt initial minimum est de 250 USD pour 0,01 lots initiaux, chaque position a un stop loss caché. EA a de bonnes performances sur XAUUSD, et le drawdown maximum est relativement faible. Vous pouvez utiliser   le back
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
5 (2)
Experts
Yukon Gold EA – Expert Advisor Multi-Stratégies Yukon Gold EA est un Expert Advisor moderne multi-stratégies qui combine deux approches de trading éprouvées : les retournements et les cassures. Il a été développé, testé et optimisé avec soin pendant de nombreux mois afin d’atteindre un équilibre stable entre la limitation des risques et l’augmentation des profits. L’EA est conçu pour limiter les pertes de manière cohérente tout en augmentant dynamiquement les positions pendant les phases de gai
Yen Scalper Mt5
Samuel Mark Jackson
Experts
Non Martingale, Non Grid Strategy that waits for high probability trades in low volatility conditions on the USDJPY. Can also be optimized for other YEN Pairs and timeframes. There is also an mt5 version. Backtest shown with fill tick model using real variable spreads with 99.90% quality. Suitable for prop firms and has a low drawdown. Recommended to trade with 0.01 lot size for every 1000 USD of balance for a maximum expected 10% drawdown.
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Experts
A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Long Term Precision Scalper
Prashanth Ramanan
Experts
As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently.  The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators.  Every trade has fixed stop loss . Take
EMA with RSI and Volume
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor suiveur de tendance, utilisant des moyennes mobiles exponentielles pendant les périodes de hausse des prix, surveillées par un indicateur RSI basé sur une hausse, ainsi que par le volume de transactions, toujours en faveur de la tendance. Il offre un contrôle optionnel du stop-loss basé sur le pourcentage de variation des prix, ou « stop and reverse », entre ces périodes de hausse, et une évolutivité des lots en fonction de la hausse du solde. Découvrez quels paramètres offrent l
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
La stratégie AW BW a basé les transactions d'EA sur les signaux d'une combinaison personnalisée d'indicateurs créés par Bill M. Williams. Ce robot de trading entièrement automatisé dispose de paramètres flexibles et de nombreux scénarios de travail. Le produit intègre de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles : calcul automatique du lot, système de suivi, stop loss et bien plus encore. Si nécessaire, une moyenne peut être utilisée. Avantages : Convient à tout type d'instruments et à tous les délais.
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Experts
Robot de Trading HUIAI TESTÉ EN DIRECT - Contactez-nous pour voir les performances en direct   Prochain prix : 399$ Description HUIAI est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour analyser et trader le Nas100 sur le timeframe H1. Spécifications Techniques Marché cible : Nas100 Timeframe : H1 (1 heure) Balance minimale recommandée : 100$ Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Fonctionnalités Principales Système de Gestion des Risques Calcul automatique de la taille des positions Ajustement du trailing stop
Sakura Pipstorm
Edwin Mogusu Nyamache
Experts
This Expert Advisor is meticulously designed for trading exclusively on the USDJPY pair, operating on the 15-minute timeframe for optimal precision and performance. It employs advanced strategies, including trend-following, breakout detection, and multi-timeframe analysis, enhanced by volatility filters to identify high-probability trade setups. With a minimum starting balance requirement of just $100, it caters to traders at all levels. The drawdown is fully adaptable to the user's risk appetit
EMA Crossover
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bulli
BaLLzProtector MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
BaLLzProtector MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé BaLLzProtector MT5 est un Expert Advisor qui utilise des algorithmes d’analyse et des méthodes d’adaptation pour s’ajuster aux conditions de marché changeantes. Il repose sur des schémas tels que le retour du prix après des mouvements brusques et fonctionne en mode entièrement automatique. Pour démarrer, il suffit d’installer l’EA sur le graphique de la paire AUDCAD_e — les autres paires seront activées automatiquement. Attention ! Contactez-moi
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 7 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. Le prix passera bientôt à 999 $ . Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 199  USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mi
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 189 $, prochain prix : 289 $ (Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.67 (3)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
Infi Trade MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Infi Trade : Révolutionnez votre Trading avec une Automatisation Avancée Libérez le Pouvoir du Trading Automatisé : Infi Trade est un Expert Advisor (Conseiller Expert) de pointe conçu pour les traders recherchant efficacité et rentabilité sur le marché Forex. Notre EA utilise la stratégie sophistiquée de couverture en grille pour maximiser vos opportunités de trading, offrant une expérience de trading automatisée fluide. Stratégie Intelligente de Couverture en Grille : Au cœur d'Infi Trade se t
GA Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
4 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
GA Bollinger Bands
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
CandleFibo Pro
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the power of automated trading with the Fully Automated Fibonacci Retracement EA for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor dynamically identifies Fibonacci retracement levels and places trades based on candle formations—completely hands-free. Designed to simplify your trading process, it ensures accurate and timely execution without the need for constant monitoring. Key Features: Automated Trade Execution : The EA automatically analyzes Fibonacci retracement levels and enters trades based on
GA MAcD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
GA Paraboli SAR
Osama Echchakery
3.5 (2)
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
GA Stochastic Oscillator
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
Jesus XAUUSD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Jesus XAUUSD is a professional Gold trading EA built specifically for XAUUSD, using advanced price-action pattern recognition and multi-timeframe analysis to deliver stable, accurate entries on Gold. This Expert Advisor is engineered for traders seeking a true institutional-grade XAUUSD robot with real candlestick logic, tested through over 100,000 optimization cycles. - REAL SIGNAL: 5K Live Signal :   Click Here Gold is fast, aggressive, and unforgiving… but with the right strategy, it becomes
Jesus GBPUSD
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate  GBP  trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on  GBPUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the GBPUSD market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in GPBUSD trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  i
GA Single Moving Average
Osama Echchakery
Experts
"GA Moving Average" («GA Moyenne Mobile») est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour automatiser le trading basé sur la stratégie de croisement des moyennes mobiles. Avec ses paramètres personnalisables, cet EA permet aux traders de créer la stratégie idéale en ajustant différents paramètres selon leurs préférences de trading. Le concept central de l'EA "GA Moving Average" repose sur l'utilisation d'indicateurs de moyennes mobiles pour identifier les opportunités de trading potentielles. En analysa
FREE
Jesus
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Hello, traders!  I am  Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends,  Jesus  is here
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
Last Hope MT4
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Présentation de   Last Hope EA   , l'un de mes 30 meilleurs EA personnels, le conseiller expert MQL4 révolutionnaire qui transforme votre façon de trader ! Développé par moi et avec amour, avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 5 ans. IMPORTANT! Paires recommandées : EURCHF , EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPCAD et EURCAD Prix promotionnel de seulement       50 USD   ! Le prix augmentera bientôt à 100 USD, puis augmentera de 50 USD tous les 10 achats ! Cet EA n'a pas besoin de description, testez l'EA pa
Tweezer Bottom GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish The second candle is bullish The lows from both candles should be pretty much at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are starting to take control. When a Tweezer Bott
Three Outside Up GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Three Outside Up candlestick pattern is formed by three candles. Here’s how to identify the Three Outside Up candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and small The second candle is bullish and engulfs the first one completely The third candle is bullish and closes above the other ones This 3-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
RSI PROject MT5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Discover the full potential of automated trading with RSI PROject, our cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor (EA). This sophisticated tool is designed to streamline your trading journey, offering a user-friendly interface combined with powerful filters and in-depth customization options. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, RSI PROject adapts to your needs, helping you optimize strategies and make informed decisions with confidence. $32  (3 copy left) next price $99 Key Features and Benef
Parabolic SAR PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Parabolic SAR PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Parabolic SAR indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Parabolic SAR PROject EA ad
ADX PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   ADX PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used ADX indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the ADX PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various mar
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant
Osama Echchakery
Utilitaires
Maximize your trading efficiency with the Fibonacci Retracement Assistant for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool automates the process of setting Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders as soon as you draw your Fibonacci retracement levels. Designed for traders seeking precision and speed, it eliminates the manual effort of order placement, letting you focus on market analysis. Key Features: Automatic Order Placement : Instantly set Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders when you drag Fibonacci retracement leve
Hammer PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Hammer candlestick pattern is formed by one single candle. Here’s how to identify the Hammer candlestick pattern: The candle has a small body The wick at the bottom must be big compared to the body At the top, it should have no wick, or be very small The color of the body doesn’t matter This 1-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a move to the downside, showing that bulls are star
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis