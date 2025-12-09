Bands on Stochastics

🎛 User Controls for iStochastics‑iBands 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the Stochastic Oscillator calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:
📊 Stochastic Settings
🎚 Price Field → Choose between Low/High or Close/Close for stochastic calculation
⏱ %K Period → Set the lookback period for the %K line
📈 %D Period → Define the smoothing period for the %D line
🔄 Slowing → Add additional smoothing to the %K line
⚙️ MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: LWMA)
🎨 Stochastic Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
📏 Stochastic Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
🌈 Stochastic Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Levels Settings
📏 Bands Period → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
↔️ Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
🔵 Band Deviations (main band deviation)
🟠 WarningLines1Dev
🟠 WarningLines2Dev
🟠 WarningLines3Dev
🟠 WarningLines4Dev
🟠 WarningLines5Dev
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.
🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Five additional dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts
🛠 Unique ID

🆔 UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflict

📘 Product Description: iStochastics‑iBands 1.0

iStochastics‑iBands 1.0 fuses the power of the Stochastic Oscillator with a layered band array system to give traders a multi-dimensional view of momentum, volatility, and threshold compression—all mapped on a clean, audit-friendly array.

🔍 Core Components

Stochastic Curve

Tracks momentum shifts between overbought and oversold zones.

Smoothly plotted using LWMA or selectable MA method.

Color-coded and style-controlled for visual clarity.

Bands Levels Array

Three primary bands on the stochastic array:

🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone

🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)

🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone

Five additional warning line pairs (Levels 1–5) with graduated deviations:

🟠 Warning Lines → subtle compression zones before breakout

Bands expand and contract with volatility, framing stochastic movement dynamically.

🎨 Product Description: Style Controls for iStochastic-iBands 1.0

The iStochastic-iBands 1.0 indicator doesn’t just deliver powerful analytics—it gives traders full control over how their charts look and feel. With a suite of style customization inputs, you can tailor every line to match your workflow, ensuring maximum clarity and audit-friendly visuals.

✨ Key Style Controls

Stochastic Line Settings

Choose line style (solid, dotted, etc.)

Adjust line thickness for visibility

Select your preferred highlight color (default: yellow)

Upper & Lower Bands

Independent style and width controls

Customizable band color (default: Dodger Blue)

Designed for clear separation of price envelopes

Middle Band

Adjustable style and thickness

Distinct color setting for central reference line

Ensures visual hierarchy between midline and outer bands

Warning Lines (Levels 1–5)

Each warning line pair (upper & lower) has its own style, width, and color

Default orange-red dotted lines provide subtle but effective alerts

Layered deviations (from 0.3535 to 1.7675) give traders a graduated risk view

🎯 Benefits for Traders

Audit-Friendly Layouts: Every line is explicitly mapped and customizable, ensuring clarity in fast-moving markets.

Visual Hierarchy: Grouped input sets make it easy to distinguish core bands from warning levels.

Professional Branding: Consistent color conventions enhance readability and presentation for clients or team members.

Flexibility: Whether you prefer bold solid lines or subtle dotted warnings, the indicator adapts to your style.


