Bands on Stochastics

🎛 User Controls for iStochastics‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the Stochastic Oscillator calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

📊 Stochastic Settings

• 🎚 Price Field → Choose between Low/High or Close/Close for stochastic calculation

• ⏱ %K Period → Set the lookback period for the %K line

• 📈 %D Period → Define the smoothing period for the %D line

• 🔄 Slowing → Add additional smoothing to the %K line

• ⚙️ MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: LWMA)

• 🎨 Stochastic Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• 📏 Stochastic Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• 🌈 Stochastic Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings

• 📏 Bands Period → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• ↔️ Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• 📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• 🔵 Band Deviations (main band deviation)

• 🟠 WarningLines1Dev

• 🟠 WarningLines2Dev

• 🟠 WarningLines3Dev

• 🟠 WarningLines4Dev

• 🟠 WarningLines5Dev

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• 🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band

• 🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

• 🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band

• 🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Five additional dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts

🛠 Unique ID

