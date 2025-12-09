Bands on Stochastics
- Indicateurs
- Louis Wetzel
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
• 🆔 UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflict
📘 Product Description: iStochastics‑iBands 1.0
iStochastics‑iBands 1.0 fuses the power of the Stochastic Oscillator with a layered band array system to give traders a multi-dimensional view of momentum, volatility, and threshold compression—all mapped on a clean, audit-friendly array.
🔍 Core Components
• Stochastic Curve
• Tracks momentum shifts between overbought and oversold zones.
• Smoothly plotted using LWMA or selectable MA method.
• Color-coded and style-controlled for visual clarity.
• Bands Levels Array
• Three primary bands on the stochastic array:
• 🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone
• 🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)
• 🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone
• Five additional warning line pairs (Levels 1–5) with graduated deviations:
• 🟠 Warning Lines → subtle compression zones before breakout
• Bands expand and contract with volatility, framing stochastic movement dynamically.
🎨 Product Description: Style Controls for iStochastic-iBands 1.0
The iStochastic-iBands 1.0 indicator doesn’t just deliver powerful analytics—it gives traders full control over how their charts look and feel. With a suite of style customization inputs, you can tailor every line to match your workflow, ensuring maximum clarity and audit-friendly visuals.
✨ Key Style Controls
• Stochastic Line Settings
• Choose line style (solid, dotted, etc.)
• Adjust line thickness for visibility
• Select your preferred highlight color (default: yellow)
• Upper & Lower Bands
• Independent style and width controls
• Customizable band color (default: Dodger Blue)
• Designed for clear separation of price envelopes
• Middle Band
• Adjustable style and thickness
• Distinct color setting for central reference line
• Ensures visual hierarchy between midline and outer bands
• Warning Lines (Levels 1–5)
• Each warning line pair (upper & lower) has its own style, width, and color
• Default orange-red dotted lines provide subtle but effective alerts
• Layered deviations (from 0.3535 to 1.7675) give traders a graduated risk view
🎯 Benefits for Traders
• Audit-Friendly Layouts: Every line is explicitly mapped and customizable, ensuring clarity in fast-moving markets.
• Visual Hierarchy: Grouped input sets make it easy to distinguish core bands from warning levels.
• Professional Branding: Consistent color conventions enhance readability and presentation for clients or team members.
• Flexibility: Whether you prefer bold solid lines or subtle dotted warnings, the indicator adapts to your style.