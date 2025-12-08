Momentum OBV on Bands Array

🎛 User Controls for iMomentum–iOBV–iBands 1.0

This indicator combines On‑Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and adaptive Bands. Buyers have full control over the following inputs and style settings:

📊 OBV Settings

• Applied Price (OBVPrice) → Choose how OBV is calculated (Close, Weighted, Typical, etc.)

⚡ Momentum Settings

• Momentum Period → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation

• Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• Momentum Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• Momentum Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings

• Bands Period → Set the moving average period used for band calculations

• Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• Deviation Controls → Four independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• BandDeviation1

• BandDeviation2

• BandDeviation3

• BandDeviation4

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line, giving you a layered volatility framework.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• Upper Bands (Deviation 1–4) → Each has independent style, width, and color controls

• Middle Band → Style, width, and color fully customizable (default: Red)

• Lower Bands (Deviation 1–4) → Each has independent style, width, and color controls

• Color Coding → Red for main bands, gray for warning bands, yellow for Momentum line

🛠 Unique ID

• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

• Adjust OBV and Momentum sensitivity

• Layer multiple band deviations for volatility analysis

• Customize line styles and colors for audit clarity

• Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

🧠 Product Description: iOBV–iMomentum–iBands 1.0