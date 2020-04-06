ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI

[Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe]

Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is confirmed (The Eruption).

Developed with a "safety-first" philosophy, this system is optimized for traders and proprietary trading firms seeking consistent growth without exposure to ruinous risks like Grid or Martingale.

Trading Strategy The operational logic is built on a 3-tier confirmation system:

Trend Filter: Analyzes the long-term EMA to determine the dominant market direction. It never trades against the major trend. Consolidation Detection: Monitors Keltner Channels to identify low-volatility squeeze zones. Execution Trigger: Buys or Sells only when price breaks the channel structure AND the ADX (Average Directional Index) confirms trend strength (Default > 25). This significantly reduces false breakouts.

Key Features

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer based on fixed USD risk. Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50), and the EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.

Safety Protocol: 100% No Grid, No Martingale , No Averaging. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit at the moment of execution.

Dynamic Exit: To capture the maximum potential of a trend, the EA employs a dynamic ATR-Based Trailing Stop. This allows the trade to "breathe" during minor retracements while locking in profits as the trend extends.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 (Recommended), H4.

Symbols: Major Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30).

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are preferred for breakout strategies.

Minimum Balance: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please adjust the following settings to customize the EA:

=== 1. MONEY MANAGEMENT === InpUseRiskUSD: Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk. InpRiskUSD : Defined risk amount per trade (e.g., 50.0). InpRewardRatio: Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default 2.0).

=== 2. STRATEGY PARAMETERS === InpTrendEMA : Period for the Trend Filter. InpKeltnerPeriod : Period for the Keltner Channel. InpKeltnerMultiplier : Channel width (Volatility threshold). InpADXThreshold : Minimum ADX value to confirm a breakout.

=== 3. EXIT & TRAILING === InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR. InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto an H1 chart. In the Inputs tab, set InpRiskUSD to your preferred risk level. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.