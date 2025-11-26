BASTET19z
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
- Sürüm: 1.15
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
✅ Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown
- Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: (myfxbook.com/members/kavinle/bastet-ea/11579493)
AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD
✅ Distance (Points) is Volatility from https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator 
Please update the point value (pips x10) for each currency at least once a week.
✅ Version 1.15 have auto Volatility Points fuction mode
📌 Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance.
- Trading on Pullbacks: The built-in Bollinger-based price channel detects the end of a correction and signals the start of a new trend.
- Multi-Currency Works on 19 currencies proved on myfxbook
- EA start TF M15 but use M5 run EA because price will entry orders and TP faster
- EA run 1 currency pair per window if you need run all pairs please run on 19 windows
- Ready to get started with exciting trading? Start trading with BASTET19z