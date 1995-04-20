Rectangle Trading Custom MT4

Rectangle Trading Custom is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart.

Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle.

Key Features:

Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones)

Users can manually draw rectangles to mark key consolidation, support, or resistance zones.

Breakout Alert System

Instantly alerts you when price first touch a defined rectangle zone.

Trendline Touch Alert

Monitor manually drawn trendlines and receive notifications when price approaches or touches them.

Multi-object Tracking

Supports multiple rectangles and trendlines at the same time, with individual monitoring.

Real-time Alerts

Sends customizable alerts via pop-up and push notifications .

Risk reward ratio calculation You can enable Risk Reward (RR) calculation with click on button Buy RR or Sell RR. Horizontal line will be displayed, and it will show Risk Reward ratio and pip distance between extended rectangle and horizontal RR line. You can select and move horizontal RR line to get your risk reward calculation information

Points distance It calculates the distance according to the height of the rectangle.

Bars distance in brackets It calculates the horizontal distance of the rectangle.

Practical Use Cases:

Trading breakouts from consolidation zones

Detecting retests after breakout

Monitoring price reaction to trendlines

Managing supply and demand zones

Flexible Settings:

Custom color and label for each rectangle and trendline

You can change colors, font size, element display position and some other features



