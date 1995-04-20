Rectangle Trading Custom MT4

Rectangle Trading Custom is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart.

Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle.

Key Features:

  • Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones)
    Users can manually draw rectangles to mark key consolidation, support, or resistance zones.

  • Breakout Alert System
    Instantly alerts you when price first touch a defined rectangle zone.

  • Trendline Touch Alert
    Monitor manually drawn trendlines and receive notifications when price approaches or touches them.

  • Multi-object Tracking
    Supports multiple rectangles and trendlines at the same time, with individual monitoring.

  • Real-time Alerts
    Sends customizable alerts via pop-up and push notifications.

  • Risk reward ratio calculation

    You can enable Risk Reward (RR) calculation with click on button Buy RR or Sell RR. Horizontal line will be displayed, and it will show Risk Reward ratio and pip distance between extended rectangle and horizontal RR line. You can select and move horizontal RR line to get your risk reward calculation information

  • Points distance 

    It calculates the distance according to the height of the rectangle.

  • Bars distance in brackets

    It calculates the horizontal distance of the rectangle.

Practical Use Cases:

  • Trading breakouts from consolidation zones

  • Detecting retests after breakout

  • Monitoring price reaction to trendlines

  • Managing supply and demand zones

Flexible Settings:

  • Custom color and label for each rectangle and trendline

  • You can change colors, font size, element display position and some other features


