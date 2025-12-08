Pulse Panel Pro

This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters. Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges.

Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features instant-action buttons to enter the market, adjust Stop Loss, apply Risk-Reward, trigger breakeven or partial close — no wasted clicks, no unnecessary steps, zero room for error.

Risk management is 100 % automated. The panel instantly calculates the optimal lot size based on your defined risk % and Stop Loss distance. No external calculator needed — your risk stays controlled, consistent and perfectly suited to both live trading and prop firm evaluations.

This is a complete trading workstation that lets you trade cleanly, fast, stress-free and with professional discipline. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders and anyone looking to build rock-solid discipline and long-term consistency.

Main Features

1. Market Execution

Lightning-fast entry. One-click buy/sell buttons open positions instantly — ideal for MT5 scalping and precise intraday setups.

2. Dynamic Stop Loss

Two modes available:

ATR-based – automatically adapts to current volatility

Fixed points – total manual control

3. Risk-Reward Based Take Profit

The panel automatically places Take Profit according to your chosen R:R ratio. Clear, logical and perfectly repeatable.

4. Breakeven

Automatic or manual. Locks in breakeven as soon as the trade moves in your favor.

5. Partial Close

Automatic or manual. Smooths equity curve, locks intermediate profits and handles sudden reversals.

6. 9-Asset Momentum Scanner

Real-time trend & momentum analysis to spot the hottest pairs right now — perfect for scalping and day trading.

7. Currency Strength Meter

Shows relative currency strength so you trade only the most directional pairs and avoid ranging markets.

8. Automatic Chart Synchronization

Click any asset in the watchlist and every open chart instantly switches to that symbol. Lightning-fast multi-timeframe analysis without touching the hassle — a massive time-saver in live trading.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

The panel automatically computes the correct lot size based on your risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

Consistent, error-free risk management with zero risk of over-exposure.

Panel Philosophy: Discipline · Precision · Prop-Firm Ready

This is not a toy. It’s a professional discipline tool engineered to eliminate the classic mistakes that keep traders unprofitable:

Revenge trading with bigger lots

Moving or widening a Stop Loss out of hope

Impulsive entries with no edge

Averaging down losing positions

Trading under stress or tilt

No martingale, no chaotic position stacking. Every action is intentional and aligned with a real plan.

The panel enforces a trading style that fully complies with the strictest prop firm rules:

Strict per-trade risk

No possible over-leverage

Fast automatic breakeven

Partial closes to stabilize equity

Most losing traders don’t fail because of strategy — they fail because of lack of operational discipline.

This panel was built to eradicate those destructive habits:

Refusing to take a loss → SL is placed instantly on entry

→ SL is placed instantly on entry Exiting too late → breakeven & partials protect profits

→ breakeven & partials protect profits Forgetting to secure gains → fully automated

→ fully automated Hoping instead of executing → rigid framework replaces emotion

By removing behavioural mistakes, PulsePanel helps you trade like the pros — the same process used in top prop firms and institutional desks.

If you want iron-clad discipline, bullet-proof risk management, stable equity and the end of recurring errors — this is the tool you’ve been waiting for.

I also released a completely free version so everyone can try the panel at their own pace and see if it fits their style.

Your feedback genuinely matters — every comment helps make it even better for the whole community.

Try the free version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157780



Happy trading!