DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon

Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons!

Description:
The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends.

Key Parameters:

  • Customizable timeframe for moving averages.
  • Period for the fast EMA.
  • Period for the slow EMA.
  • Calculation methods for each EMA.
  • Colors for bullish and bearish lines.
  • Colors for bullish and bearish clouds.


danmar
2093
danmar 2024.11.28 13:52 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

HEGUI Morad
4181
Geliştiriciden yanıt HEGUI Morad 2024.11.29 13:10
Thank you for your positive feedback on using our indicator. The new features requested are now added :-)
İncelemeye yanıt