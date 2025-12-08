Pulse Panel

PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading.

Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD, this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature:

What You Get in the FREE Version

One-click instant execution (buy/sell)

Real-time currency strength meter

Precise momentum scanner

Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction

Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, stop-loss status

Automatic partial close when target is reached

Automatic breakeven as soon as the trade is in profit

Automatic lot size calculation based on your risk %

ATR or fixed-point stop-loss options

Risk-reward based take-profit

Daily performance summary

Automatic chart synchronization: click any asset and all your open charts instantly switch to the same symbol – perfect for multi-timeframe analysis

No time limit. No feature restrictions. No pop-ups.

Just the real PulsePanel experience on two highly tradable pairs – more than enough to feel the difference in speed, discipline and clarity.

When you’re ready for unlimited pairs and advanced options, the Pro upgrade is one click away : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157289