Eabotpro Signals
- Göstergeler
- Dany Abou Haidar
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 4 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Eabotpro Signals v3.0
A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface.
"Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint "
Key Features:
-
High-Accuracy Signals: Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions.
-
Smart Trade Panel: Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit tracking.
-
Dynamic Alerts: Instant push notifications and sound alerts for every trade update.
-
Risk Management Built-In: Automatically adjusts trade sizes and tracks performance.
-
Multi-Market Compatibility: Works seamlessly on forex, commodities, indices, and crypto.
-
User-Friendly Design: Simple setup, easy to follow, and visually clear.
Why Traders Love It:
-
Boosts confidence with clear, actionable trade setups.
-
Reduces screen time thanks to automation and alerts.
-
Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
-
Backtested and optimized for consistent results.