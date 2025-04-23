Eabotpro Signals

Eabotpro Signals v3.0
A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface.

"Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint "

Key Features:

  • High-Accuracy Signals: Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions.

  • Smart Trade Panel: Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit tracking.

  • Dynamic Alerts: Instant push notifications and sound alerts for every trade update.

  • Risk Management Built-In: Automatically adjusts trade sizes and tracks performance.

  • Multi-Market Compatibility: Works seamlessly on forex, commodities, indices, and crypto.

  • User-Friendly Design: Simple setup, easy to follow, and visually clear.

Why Traders Love It:

  • Boosts confidence with clear, actionable trade setups.

  • Reduces screen time thanks to automation and alerts.

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

  • Backtested and optimized for consistent results.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Eabotpro Gold
Dany Abou Haidar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eabotpro EA – Version 1.09 Created by Dany Abou Haidar – www.eabotpro.com <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<PREFERED TIME FRAME 5 MINT >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Enable Trailing  Overview Eabotpro v1.09 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for reliable performance and consistent trade execution on Gold (XAUUSD). It incorporates clean logic, disciplined trade management, and optimized entry control. Built for traders who value efficiency, safety, and simplicity in automated systems. Key Features - One trade per di
Eabotpro Auto Filter
Dany Abou Haidar
Göstergeler
Eabotpro Auto Filter – Liquidity Zones + Trendlines + Fixed Fibonacci This advanced indicator is designed to simplify technical analysis in MetaTrader 5 by combining three powerful tools: Liquidity Zones: Accurately detects swing highs and lows. Draws rectangles and lines at strong liquidity areas. Supports wick detection and price labels directly on the chart. Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically builds support and resistance trendlines using short and long lookback periods. Optional breakout aler
