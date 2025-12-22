Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading

Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades.

Key Features:

Visual trade preparation with Risk-Reward tool

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk and stop loss distance

Monitoring and exit on Max Drawdown (essential feature for monitoring challenges or funded accounts from Prop firms).

Order cancellation button, automatic closure by type (BUY or SELL), moving to Breakeven.

Exit on Gain, Loss, and percentage.

Two adjustable risks allowing you to choose the best option before sending the trade based on market opportunities and/or volatility

Profit statistics over 5 periods

Autopilot Easy Panel means the end of tedious calculations and judgment errors.

Gain serenity and efficiency with this indispensable tool for every trader.



Take advantage of our special launch offer of $30 now!