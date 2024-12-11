DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram

The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram.

Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group.

Key Features:

Instant Notifications: Receive detailed alerts every time a change is made to a trade: opening, modification of stop loss/take profit, partial or complete closure.

Receive detailed alerts every time a change is made to a trade: opening, modification of stop loss/take profit, partial or complete closure. Responses to Order Modifications: Every time a trade is modified (SL/TP adjustment, partial closure, etc.), the bot sends a clear and detailed notification with the new trade information.

Every time a trade is modified (SL/TP adjustment, partial closure, etc.), the bot sends a clear and detailed notification with the new trade information. Precise Trade Details: Real-time display of the trade's opening time, entry price, lot size, pips generated, realized profit, risk/reward ratio, and more.

Main Parameters:

Telegram Token: Enter your Telegram token to connect the bot (e.g., 1111111111:AABBCCDDEEFF).

Enter your Telegram token to connect the bot (e.g., 1111111111:AABBCCDDEEFF). Chat ID: Unique identifier of your Telegram chat or channel to receive notifications.

Unique identifier of your Telegram chat or channel to receive notifications. Trader's Name: Name of the trading signal author (e.g., DMI Telegram Notifier).

Notification Display and Customization:

Trade Opening Time: Displays the time the trade was opened.

Displays the time the trade was opened. Reason for Trade Closure: Displays the reason for closing the trade.

Displays the reason for closing the trade. Lot Size: Displays the lot size for each position.

Displays the lot size for each position. Use of Emojis: Enables or disables the use of emojis in Telegram notifications.

Enables or disables the use of emojis in Telegram notifications. Display of Pips: Shows the pips generated by a trade.

Shows the pips generated by a trade. Realized Profit: Shows the profit realized on a trade.

Shows the profit realized on a trade. Trade Duration: Indicates the total duration of the trade.

Indicates the total duration of the trade. Risk/Reward Ratio: Displays the risk/reward ratio.

Installation and Configuration:

Creating the Telegram Bot:

Open your Telegram app and search for "BotFather".

Type /start then /newbot to create a new bot.

Give your bot a name and username (e.g., DmiBot and DmiTelegramBot).

Save your bot's token (e.g., 1111111111:AABBCCDDEEFF).

Configuring Your Telegram Channel or Group:

Create a channel or group on Telegram, if not already done.

Go to the channel info, then to the "Admins" section, add your bot as an administrator.

Save the channel or group ID.

Setting it Up in MetaTrader 4:

Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", then add https://api.telegram.org.

Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4 and enter your Token and Chat ID in the settings.

It's ready! You will now receive detailed and instant notifications of your trades on Telegram.