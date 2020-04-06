Gold KIller by MH

GoldKiller EA – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)

General Overview

GoldKiller EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD). It is not a simple grid robot, but a complete capital, risk, and profit management system, built to operate over the long term in an extremely volatile market.

Unlike classic EAs focused purely on raw performance, GoldKiller prioritizes capital preservation, progressive profit protection, and strict risk control.

Key Product Features

Structural Capital Management

Virtual structural withdrawal logic with step-based securing

Trading capital dynamically adjusted to market exposure

Profits protected against drawdown phases

Advanced Account Protection

Maximum drawdown limitation

Margin usage control

Automatic exposure reduction in unfavorable conditions

Trading stop in case of excessive risk

Controlled-Risk Grid System

Limited number of orders

Minimum distance between positions

Risk adjusted according to the selected profile

Forced exit in case of excessive drawdown

Progressive Profit Securing

Step-based profit protection

Automatic securing of part of the profits

Optional automatic trading resumption after securing

Market and Time Filters

Filtering of excessive spreads

Configurable trading days and hours

Important – Nature of Grid Trading

GoldKiller EA uses a grid-based strategy, which can be configured with high levels of aggressiveness.

Aggressive grids can generate fast and significant profits, especially during favorable directional phases of the gold market. However, this type of strategy also involves an increased level of risk.

Even though GoldKiller includes advanced capital protection mechanisms and strict drawdown and margin limits, it is strongly recommended to perform regular withdrawals on live accounts in order to secure profits and reduce overall exposure.

Total Transparency – Live Trading Monitoring

GoldKiller is live-streamed on Twitch at the following address: https://www.twitch.tv/lazyprofitbot

Its behavior (trade execution, securing phases, stops and resumptions) can be monitored in real time, allowing users to observe the EA operating under real market conditions.

Minimum Usage Requirements

Recommended minimum capital : 500 USD

: Recommended minimum leverage : 1:500

: Asset : Gold (XAUUSD)

: Timeframe : M5 only

: Platform : MetaTrader 4

Using more restrictive parameters (capital too low or insufficient leverage) may result in the inability to open certain positions and may negatively affect the grid behavior.

Mandatory EA Activation

During the initial installation, a safety parameter is present in the settings. You must set it to False where it is indicated: (Use false to use this EA) .

If this parameter is not set to False, the EA will not operate correctly.

Ready-to-Use SET Files

In case of uncertainty regarding the parameters, SET files (preconfigured settings) are available with different risk levels and different capital sizes.

These files are accessible via the following Google Sheet link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rvHVmURMZKMm6RYte9TGIURr3wk1GyRO?usp=sharing

Important Reminder

GoldKiller EA can be configured with aggressive grids that allow fast profit generation. Even with built-in protection systems, regular withdrawals are strongly recommended to secure profits under real trading conditions.