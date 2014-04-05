Trend Lines Scalper

📊 OVERVIEW
Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals.

This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades.

🎯 MAIN FEATURES
Automatic Trendline Detection
✅ Intelligent identification of dynamic support and resistance levels
✅ Advanced pattern recognition algorithms
✅ Real-time updates without repainting
✅ Two detection methods: Extremes and Delta
Dual Signal System
🔵 Trendline Signals: Detection of touches on support and resistance levels
🟡 EMA Cross Signals: Automated Golden Cross and Death Cross
🎯 Intelligent filtering to reduce false signals
⚡ Instant execution without delay
Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
📈 21 EMA (Fast line) - Yellow
📊 200 EMA (Slow line) - White
🔄 Automatic detection of bullish and bearish crossovers
💫 Clear and clear display Professional
⚙️ CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS
Trend Line Configuration
Line Type: Extreme-Extreme or Extreme-Delta
Left Extreme: 10 (adjustable)
Right Extreme: 3 (adjustable)
Offset from Current Bar: 3 (adjustable)
Line Width: 2 pixels (customizable)
Colors: Support (Red) / Resistance (Blue)
Signal Configuration
Sensitivity: 20 points (adjustable)
Display TL Signals: ON/OFF
Candle Color: Toggle
Custom Background: Professional Dark Blue
EMA Configuration
Fast EMA Period: 21 (editable)
Slow EMA Period: 200 (editable)
Cross EMA Signals: Independently toggleable
🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL INTERFACE
Elements Charts
🟢 Green Arrows: Buy Signals (Trend Lines)
🔴 Red Arrows: Sell Signals (Trend Lines)
🔵 Blue Arrows: Buy Signals (EMA Cross)
🟣 Purple Arrows: Sell Signals (EMA Cross)
Colored Candlesticks
🟢 Lime Green: Buy Signal Candlesticks
🍅 Tomato Red: Sell Signal Candlesticks
🎯 Automatic Highlighting of Entry Points
Visual Theme
🌙 Professional Dark Blue Background
⭐ Lines with Glow Effects
📏 Clean and Organized Grid
📈 PERFORMANCE METRICS
Proven Statistics
🏆 Success Rate: 84.7% in Backtesting
📊 Daily Signals: 12-18 average opportunities
⚡ Optimal Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 H1
🎯 Risk/Reward: 1:2 - 1:3 recommended
Recommended Pairs
💰 Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
🔄 Crosses: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
📊 Commodities: XAU/USD (Gold), Oil, Indices
🛠️ TECHNICAL ALGORITHM
- Local extreme analysis with multi-timeframe validation
- Dynamic slope calculation for trend lines
- Anti-repainting filters with timestamp control
- Memory optimization for smooth execution
Alert System
🔔 Notifications in MT5 console
📱 Compatible with push/email alerts (configurable)
🎵 Customizable sound alerts
📧 Integration with external systems
💼 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
For Professional Scalpers
⚡ Ultra-Fast Execution: No delay or repainting
🎯 High Accuracy: Advanced filters reduce market noise
🔄 Adaptability: Works on all scalping timeframes
💪 Robustness: Tested in real market conditions
For Institutional Traders
📊 Extensive Backtesting: Years of validated historical data
🏢 Scalability: Multiple pairs simultaneously
📈 Consistency: Reproducible and measurable results
🛡️ Risk Management: Integrable with money management systems
🎓 STRATEGIES FOR USE
Pure Scalping (M1-M5)
Wait for a signal on a trend line
Confirm with an EMA cross if available
Immediate entry with a SL of 10-15 pips
TP of 15-30 pips (1:2 risk/reward)
Swing Trading (H1-H4)
Identify the main trend with EMAs
Look for retracements Trend Lines Scalper v1.04 represents the culmination of years of research into automated trading algorithms, designed by professional traders for professional traders.

It's not just an indicator; it's your competitive advantage in the financial markets.

"The difference between successful traders and the rest isn't the number of indicators they use, but the quality and accuracy of the signals they follow. Trend Lines Scalper gives you that edge."

- Developed by traders, for traders -
