Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully.

Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with overall trend direction and market structure.

Perfect for traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to averaging in without excessive risk.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.

Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.

Secure your copy now and bring methodical averaging to your trading.

Why traders choose Nova DCA Trader:

Controlled Position Scaling

Adds to winning trades in a measured, rule-based way to optimize average entry price.

Trend-Aligned Entries

Only scales when additional entries confirm the prevailing market direction.

Clear Risk Parameters

Includes defined stop losses and take profits, avoiding aggressive recovery tactics.

Resource Efficient

Designed for smooth operation across various instruments and timeframes.

Transparent and Testable

No hidden algorithms — straightforward logic that’s easy to understand and trust.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova DCA Trader offers a smart, risk-conscious way to use dollar-cost averaging for trade management.

Try the demo and claim launch pricing while available.



