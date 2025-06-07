MultiTime Perfect Order Following

🧠 Overview

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframes Used: M1, M5, H4

Strategy Type: Trend-following

Entry Logic: All key moving averages across multiple timeframes must align in the same direction. Entry is triggered when price touches the 5-period SMA on the M1 chart. ATR(14) filter on M1 timeframe prevents entries during ranging markets. (All parameters are adjustable.)

Take Profit: 40 pips

Stop Loss: 20 pips

Max Positions: 1

Grid/Martingale Option: Included (Not recommended, can be disabled)

Additional Features: Option to forcibly close trades at 5:55 AM (Tokyo Time) to avoid widened spreads Spread filter included to prevent bad entries during high-spread conditions



📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)

Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)

ATR = 0.048(recommended)

Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY

Final Balance: 218,895 JPY

Max Drawdown: 39,549 JPY

Win Rate: 35,11%

Total Trades: 4,039

📊 Recent Backtest (May 5 – June 7, 2025)

Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)

ATR = 0.0048(recommended)

Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY

Final Balance: 108,926 JPY

Max Drawdown: 7,653 JPY

Win Rate: 39,08%

Total Trades: 87

Tested using OANDA account, 1.0 pips spread.

🚀 Key Strengths

✅ High reward-to-risk ratio — profitable even with a 35% win rate

✅ Smart entry logic based on multi-timeframe trend confirmation

✅ Powerful in trending markets, conservative in sideways ranges via ATR filter

✅ Fully customizable values — find your own optimal conditions

✅ Simple rules — easy to use for beginners as well

💰 Pricing

180.00 USD



*Subject to change without prior notice.

💻 Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Broker: MT5-compatible and EA-enabled broker (Check spreads and minimum lot size)

default Lot Size: 3,000 units (adjustable)

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee future profits.

Losses may occur depending on market conditions.

Use at your own risk and discretion .

No refunds or returns after purchase.

I am not responsible for any issues caused by use on currency pairs other than USDJPY.

🎁 Ideal For:

✅ Traders seeking logical and credible entry signals

✅ Those looking for long-term EA performance

✅ Traders who want to ride strong trends

✅ Users who want to customize their parameters

📩 Contact

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to leave a comment below!



