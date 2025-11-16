The Simple Scalper Ea
# Simple Scalper EA v3.3 – How It Works (MQL5)
This is a **free-to-use Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5** that runs fully automated on your chart. We are still updating and improving it until we’re fully satisfied with its performance — **no profit is guaranteed**, and you use it at your own risk.
---
## Best Suited for **US Oil (WTI / USOIL)**
This EA was **designed and optimized specifically for US Oil (crude oil futures CFDs)** on the **H1 (1-hour) timeframe**.
It performs best on **USOIL** or **WTI** symbols from brokers offering tight spreads and high liquidity during NY session hours.
> **Recommended**: Attach to **USOIL H1 chart**
> Avoid using on forex pairs or lower timeframes without re-testing.
---
## How the Strategy Works
The EA waits for a **new candle to close** on the H1 chart before checking for a trade. It uses **three simple indicators**:
1. **Fast EMA (11-period)**
2. **Slow EMA (21-period)**
3. **RSI (41-period)** – a long-period momentum filter
---
### When It Buys (Long Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses above** the slow EMA (bullish signal)
- AND the **RSI is below 112** (not in extreme overbought territory)
### When It Sells (Short Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses below** the slow EMA (bearish signal)
- AND the **RSI is above 261** (not in extreme oversold territory)
> **Important**: The RSI levels (112 and 261) are **not typos**.
> They are set **extremely high/low on purpose** — this means the EA **only avoids trading during total market exhaustion**.
> It **lets strong oil trends run** without early exits.
---
## Trade Setup (Fixed & Simple)
| Setting | Value |
|-------|-------|
| **Lot Size** | 0.10 (fixed — can be adjusted in inputs) |
| **Stop Loss** | 1430 points (~14.3 pips on 3-digit oil, ~143 pips on 2-digit) |
| **Take Profit** | 2078 points (~1.45 × SL) |
| **Max Trades Per Day** | **2** (resets at midnight server time) |
| **Timeframe** | H1 only (new signal per closed candle) |
- One trade per direction per candle
- No averaging, no martingale, no grid
- Uses **market orders** with predefined SL/TP
---
## Safety Features Built In
- Checks **available margin** before trading (10% buffer)
- Respects **broker stop levels** (won’t place invalid SL/TP)
- Adjusts lot size to **broker rules** (min/max/step)
- Stops after **2 trades in a day** to avoid overexposure
- Only trades if **automated trading is allowed**
---
## Why It Works on US Oil
- Oil moves in **clear trends** during US sessions
- H1 reduces noise vs lower timeframes
- Wide SL/TP matches **oil’s volatility** (sharp spikes, deep pullbacks)
- EMA crossover catches **session momentum**
- RSI filter prevents chasing **blow-off tops/bottoms**
---
## How to Use It
1. Open **USOIL H1 chart** in MT5
2. Drag the EA onto the chart
3. Set **lot size to 0.10** (or scale with account)
4. Enable **Auto Trading/Algo Trading**
5. Let it run — it only acts on **new H1 candle close**
> No need to watch the screen — it trades **max 2 times per day**.
---
## Final Notes
- **This EA is 100% free** — download, use, modify, share
- We are **still improving it** — better filters, news avoidance, etc. coming
- **No profit guarantee** — oil is volatile, past performance does not equal future results
- Use a **demo account first**
- Best with **ECN brokers** offering low oil spreads
---
**Simple. Clean. Built for US Oil H1.**
Let the trend do the work — and let the EA handle the rest.
for more info on our products or any feedback email us at ricardobarnardd@gmail.com