The Katlego Moloto EA is an easy-to-use EA. It trades for 24 hour a day and 7 days a week. The EA is new, but it generates capital like world class bot. The EA have 6 modes that you can use depending on your account equity. if you have a problem with the EA, call me on +27655977156 or WhatsApp +27736400844. If the EA hits 300 sales before December, I will code a free EA for Everyone who bought it.