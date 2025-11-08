Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ricardo Barnard
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Strategy Overview
Max 1 trade per day | No martingale | No grid
Back test results
Fixed 0.01 lot size – trades only USOIL on M15
Uses EMA trend + MFI + OBV volume + Support/Resistance breakout
1 trade per day max | SL 1940 pips | TP 1800 pips
Total Trades: 10
Suitable for small accounts
Works with $60 deposit
Use only on USOIL (M15)
DISCLAIMER:
Past and historical results do not guarantee future profits; this is the results of the back test for 4 years (not live trading).