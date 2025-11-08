Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview

This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency.

Core Logic:

Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum

Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars

Volume Confirmation:

MFI > 55 → confirms buying pressure

OBV rising → confirms institutional accumulation

Entry: Market order at open of next M15 bar

Exit: Fixed SL = 1940 pips, TP = 1800 pips (wide for oil volatility)