# Simple Scalper EA v3.3 – How It Works (MQL5)





This is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5** that runs fully automated on your chart. We are still updating and improving it until we’re fully satisfied with its performance — **no profit is guaranteed**, and you use it at your own risk.





---





## Best Suited for **US Oil (WTI / USOIL)**





This EA was **designed and optimized specifically for US Oil (crude oil futures CFDs)** on the **H1 (1-hour) timeframe**.

It performs best on **USOIL** or **WTI** symbols from brokers offering tight spreads and high liquidity during NY session hours.





> **Recommended**: Attach to **USOIL H1 chart**

> Avoid using on forex pairs or lower timeframes without re-testing.





---





## How the Strategy Works





The EA waits for a **new candle to close** on the H1 chart before checking for a trade. It uses **three simple indicators**:





1. **Fast EMA (11-period)**

2. **Slow EMA (21-period)**

3. **RSI (41-period)** – a long-period momentum filter





---





### When It Buys (Long Entry)

- The **fast EMA crosses above** the slow EMA (bullish signal)

- AND the **RSI is below 112** (not in extreme overbought territory)





### When It Sells (Short Entry)

- The **fast EMA crosses below** the slow EMA (bearish signal)

- AND the **RSI is above 261** (not in extreme oversold territory)





> **Important**: The RSI levels (112 and 261) are **not typos**.

> They are set **extremely high/low on purpose** — this means the EA **only avoids trading during total market exhaustion**.

> It **lets strong oil trends run** without early exits.





---





## Trade Setup (Fixed & Simple)





| Setting | Value |

|-------|-------|

| **Lot Size** | 0.10 (fixed — can be adjusted in inputs) |

| **Stop Loss** | 1430 points (~14.3 pips on 3-digit oil, ~143 pips on 2-digit) |

| **Take Profit** | 2078 points (~1.45 × SL) |

| **Max Trades Per Day** | **2** (resets at midnight server time) |

| **Timeframe** | H1 only (new signal per closed candle) |





- One trade per direction per candle

- No averaging, no martingale, no grid

- Uses **market orders** with predefined SL/TP





---





## Safety Features Built In





- Checks **available margin** before trading (10% buffer)

- Respects **broker stop levels** (won’t place invalid SL/TP)

- Adjusts lot size to **broker rules** (min/max/step)

- Stops after **2 trades in a day** to avoid overexposure

- Only trades if **automated trading is allowed**





---





## Why It Works on US Oil





- Oil moves in **clear trends** during US sessions

- H1 reduces noise vs lower timeframes

- Wide SL/TP matches **oil’s volatility** (sharp spikes, deep pullbacks)

- EMA crossover catches **session momentum**

- RSI filter prevents chasing **blow-off tops/bottoms**





---





## How to Use It





1. Open **USOIL H1 chart** in MT5

2. Drag the EA onto the chart

3. Set **lot size to 0.10** (or scale with account)

4. Enable **Auto Trading/Algo Trading**

5. Let it run — it only acts on **new H1 candle close**





> No need to watch the screen — it trades **max 2 times per day**.





---





## Final Notes

- We are **still improving it** — better filters, news avoidance, etc. coming

- **No profit guarantee** — oil is volatile, past performance does not equal future results

- Use a **demo account first**

- Best with **ECN brokers** offering low oil spreads





---





**Simple. Clean. Built for US Oil H1.**