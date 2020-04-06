The Simple Scalper Ea

# Simple Scalper EA v3.3 – How It Works (MQL5)

This is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5** that runs fully automated on your chart. We are still updating and improving it until we’re fully satisfied with its performance — **no profit is guaranteed**, and you use it at your own risk.

---

## Best Suited for **US Oil (WTI / USOIL)**

This EA was **designed and optimized specifically for US Oil (crude oil futures CFDs)** on the **H1 (1-hour) timeframe**.  
It performs best on **USOIL** or **WTI** symbols from brokers offering tight spreads and high liquidity during NY session hours.

> **Recommended**: Attach to **USOIL H1 chart**  
> Avoid using on forex pairs or lower timeframes without re-testing.

---

## How the Strategy Works

The EA waits for a **new candle to close** on the H1 chart before checking for a trade. It uses **three simple indicators**:

1. **Fast EMA (11-period)**  
2. **Slow EMA (21-period)**  
3. **RSI (41-period)** – a long-period momentum filter

---

### When It Buys (Long Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses above** the slow EMA (bullish signal)  
- AND the **RSI is below 112** (not in extreme overbought territory)

### When It Sells (Short Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses below** the slow EMA (bearish signal)  
- AND the **RSI is above 261** (not in extreme oversold territory)

> **Important**: The RSI levels (112 and 261) are **not typos**.  
> They are set **extremely high/low on purpose** — this means the EA **only avoids trading during total market exhaustion**.  
> It **lets strong oil trends run** without early exits.

---

## Trade Setup (Fixed & Simple)

| Setting | Value |
|-------|-------|
| **Lot Size** | 0.10 (fixed — can be adjusted in inputs) |
| **Stop Loss** | 1430 points (~14.3 pips on 3-digit oil, ~143 pips on 2-digit) |
| **Take Profit** | 2078 points (~1.45 × SL) |
| **Max Trades Per Day** | **2** (resets at midnight server time) |
| **Timeframe** | H1 only (new signal per closed candle) |

- One trade per direction per candle  
- No averaging, no martingale, no grid  
- Uses **market orders** with predefined SL/TP

---

## Safety Features Built In

- Checks **available margin** before trading (10% buffer)  
- Respects **broker stop levels** (won’t place invalid SL/TP)  
- Adjusts lot size to **broker rules** (min/max/step)  
- Stops after **2 trades in a day** to avoid overexposure  
- Only trades if **automated trading is allowed**

---

## Why It Works on US Oil

- Oil moves in **clear trends** during US sessions  
- H1 reduces noise vs lower timeframes  
- Wide SL/TP matches **oil’s volatility** (sharp spikes, deep pullbacks)  
- EMA crossover catches **session momentum**  
- RSI filter prevents chasing **blow-off tops/bottoms**

---

## How to Use It

1. Open **USOIL H1 chart** in MT5  
2. Drag the EA onto the chart  
3. Set **lot size to 0.10** (or scale with account)  
4. Enable **Auto Trading/Algo Trading**  
5. Let it run — it only acts on **new H1 candle close**

> No need to watch the screen — it trades **max 2 times per day**.

---

## Final Notes
    
- We are **still improving it** — better filters, news avoidance, etc. coming  
- **No profit guarantee** — oil is volatile, past performance does not equal future results  
- Use a **demo account first**  
- Best with **ECN brokers** offering low oil spreads

---

**Simple. Clean. Built for US Oil H1.**  

Let the trend do the work — and let the EA handle the rest.

for more info on our products or any feedback email us at ricardobarnardd@gmail.com

推荐产品
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
专家
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
专家
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Smart AI M5
Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
专家
Smart AI is a 100% calculating smart Robot that uses cutting edge algorithms. A technology you can trust in. Features: Time Based Trading Stop Loss Take Profit Trailing Stop Loss Break Even Stop Counter Trades Trade Appender One Click Buttons Close All: close all orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions in profit. Close Loss: close all positions in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close Buy: close all buy positions. Close Sell: close all sell positions. Close Orders: close
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
专家
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
专家
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - 机构智能与智能资金架构的结合 中央银行逻辑与算法精确度的交汇 系统概览 BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP 代表两种主导市场范式的融合：内圈交易员 (ICT) 方法论与智能资金概念 (SMC) —— 合成为一个统一的自主交易框架，反映机构订单流的机制。 该专家顾问不预测市场——它读取机构指纹。通过结合 ICT 的流动性工程原理与 SMC 的结构分析，该系统识别中央银行、对冲基金和做市商在重大行情前配置资本的位置。 工程目标：外汇主要货币对 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)、指数 (US30, NAS100, S&P500) 和商品 运营哲学：与银行交易，而非对抗它们 执行标准：军事级精确度与机构级风险控制 双重方法论架构 ICT 基础层 系统整合了真实的内圈交易员概念： 流动性工程检测 公平价值缺口 (FVG) 分析 订单块智能 最佳交易入口 (OTE) 市场结构机制 SMC 整合层 智能资金概念叠加提供结构确认： 多时间框架结构分析 更高时间框架 (H4/每日)：建立市场偏见和主要摆动点 中等
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
交易员您好！ 我提出“杜安德”战略， Duende 是一种算法，可以检测不同高位和低位的模式，在这些模式中它们保持不变以进行良好的输入，恢复系统查询各种事物，例如盈亏平衡，并在同行之间交叉 它已被证明可以毫无问题地控制多种货币，并在市场中对新闻进行强大的控制 可以使用您需要的所有符号来管理它 我的策略针对“所有外汇市场”进行了优化，但也有最好的货币对 USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY”，与其他 RANGED 货币相比，它是最稳定的货币，您可以找到自己的方式来使用其他符号，但是 推荐使用我设计的 Duende 它有一个内置的系统来冒险 x 金额的余额，如果市场在任何时候变得不稳定它也有恢复 它也有我的智能算法系统，当它从我的内置秘密指标中检测到正确的预测时，TP 可以关闭一些头寸而不是其他头寸。 我的策略 EA 有实时历史 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我的客户 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller 每次收购价格都会上涨，我们将以此来保护，这
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
专家
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ //   MT4版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护。 实时信号 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时
LowKey Gold Scalp
Andre Patricio Perregil Mano
专家
Gold Scalping EA(MT5) - Your Path to Steady Account Growth(version1.0) Gold Scalping Focus: Targeting gold market for optimal trading opportunities. Fixed Parameters: Reliable and consistent strategy with fixed parameters( CANT BE CHANGED) ECN Account and VPS Recommended: Ensure seamless execution and minimal latency for optimal results. Ideal for Small Accounts: Perfect for a $150 account aiming for steady growth. Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 lot size for
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
专家
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
专家
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
MassEffects Multicurrency
Andrey Yaremchuk
专家
Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan Features no use of any indicators Uses averaging with an increased lot Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening) Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts) Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart Recommendations Timeframe: M1 Leverage 1:500 Rebate to refund part of spread or commission Parameters Pairs - setting the pairs
Bezdrev HFT expert advisor
Barteld Bosma
专家
Provides automated (HFT) trading, manual trading, and alerts, with a manager panel. Utilises bollinger bands, moving averages, Parabolic SAR, pivots and pending orders with range breakout. Allows linking takeprofit, stoploss, Sound & push-notifications, buy & sell triggers, to customizable indicators; 8  moving averages, 3 Bollinger bands, PSAR, and daily pivots. A grasp of the configurability: Active market hours requirement for all majors. set timer intervals per timeframe trade trigger. M
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Katlego Moloto EA
Tumisho Katlego Leonard Moloto
专家
The Katlego Moloto EA is an easy-to-use EA. It trades for 24 hour a day and 7 days a week. The EA is new, but it generates capital like world class bot. The EA have 6 modes that you can use depending on your account equity. if you have a problem with the EA, call me on +27655977156 or WhatsApp +27736400844. If the EA hits 300 sales before December, I will code a free EA for Everyone who bought it. 
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
专家
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
3.25 (4)
专家
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
专家
HYPE – 适应性强且动态调整的智能交易算法，助力现代市场环境 在当今金融市场中取得成功，需要 灵活且动态的交易策略 ，而非固定的规则体系。 Hype EA 通过 实时市场数据分析 ，能够 自动调整风险管理 ，并根据市场变化进行优化，区别于传统交易算法。 与静态系统不同， Hype EA 采用自我优化机制 ，结合 基于 ATR（平均真实波幅）的波动性调整、趋势分析交易策略以及智能持仓管理 ，确保在各种市场环境下提供 稳定且高效的交易表现 。 Hype EA 主要优势 1. 动态风险/收益管理 Hype EA 实时分析市场波动和趋势强度 ，动态调整 止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平 。 止损与止盈距离根据市场状况自动调整。 风险/回报比根据市场波动性动态优化。 过滤低质量交易信号，仅执行高胜率交易。 2. 基于 ATR 的自适应调整 Hype EA 使用 ATR 指标 ，根据市场波动情况不断调整交易参数。 高波动性: 缩小止损范围，防止市场剧烈波动导致亏损。 低波动性: 扩大止损范围，允许价格进行自然回调。 趋势强度决定目标水平的动态调
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
专家
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
专家
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
专家
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Hedging Locking MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99489 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99490 来认识一下我们的专家顾问“Hedging Locking EA”——一种复杂的工具，旨在精确高效地驾驭复杂的金融市场。 “Hedging Locking EA”采用Hedging Locking方法，这是一种同时开仓和平仓以管理风险并最大化回报的策略方法。 “对冲锁定 EA”的核心是由先进算法驱动，不断分析市场状况并识别对冲机会。 它在各种资产类别（包括货币、大宗商品和指数）之间无缝运行，使交易者能够实现投资组合多元化并降低风险。 以下是“对冲锁定 EA”的工作原理： 同时开仓：当市场状况符合我们预定义的标准时，“对冲锁定 EA”会同时执行多种工具的交易。 这种同时开仓的方式可以实现高效的风险管理和资本配置。 对冲策略：当开仓时，“对冲锁定EA”采用对冲策略来防范不利的市场波动。 通过采取抵消头寸，顾问旨在抵消潜在损失，同时仍然利用有利的市场走势。 锁定利润：“对冲
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
作者的更多信息
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation
Ricardo Barnard
专家
Mult Timeframe EMA Volume Volatility Confirmation Strategy Overview This high-precision Expert Advisor uses a multi-timeframe confluence system to identify strong breakout entries on USOIL (Crude Oil) with fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum safety and consistency. Core Logic: Trend Filter: Price must be above EMA on M1, M5, and M15 → confirms strong bullish momentum Breakout Trigger: Close of previous M15 candle breaks highest high (resistance) of last 109 bars Volume Confirmation: MFI > 55 → conf
筛选:
无评论
回复评论