The Simple Scalper Ea

# Simple Scalper EA v3.3 – How It Works (MQL5)

This is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5** that runs fully automated on your chart. We are still updating and improving it until we’re fully satisfied with its performance — **no profit is guaranteed**, and you use it at your own risk.

---

## Best Suited for **US Oil (WTI / USOIL)**

This EA was **designed and optimized specifically for US Oil (crude oil futures CFDs)** on the **H1 (1-hour) timeframe**.  
It performs best on **USOIL** or **WTI** symbols from brokers offering tight spreads and high liquidity during NY session hours.

> **Recommended**: Attach to **USOIL H1 chart**  
> Avoid using on forex pairs or lower timeframes without re-testing.

---

## How the Strategy Works

The EA waits for a **new candle to close** on the H1 chart before checking for a trade. It uses **three simple indicators**:

1. **Fast EMA (11-period)**  
2. **Slow EMA (21-period)**  
3. **RSI (41-period)** – a long-period momentum filter

---

### When It Buys (Long Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses above** the slow EMA (bullish signal)  
- AND the **RSI is below 112** (not in extreme overbought territory)

### When It Sells (Short Entry)
- The **fast EMA crosses below** the slow EMA (bearish signal)  
- AND the **RSI is above 261** (not in extreme oversold territory)

> **Important**: The RSI levels (112 and 261) are **not typos**.  
> They are set **extremely high/low on purpose** — this means the EA **only avoids trading during total market exhaustion**.  
> It **lets strong oil trends run** without early exits.

---

## Trade Setup (Fixed & Simple)

| Setting | Value |
|-------|-------|
| **Lot Size** | 0.10 (fixed — can be adjusted in inputs) |
| **Stop Loss** | 1430 points (~14.3 pips on 3-digit oil, ~143 pips on 2-digit) |
| **Take Profit** | 2078 points (~1.45 × SL) |
| **Max Trades Per Day** | **2** (resets at midnight server time) |
| **Timeframe** | H1 only (new signal per closed candle) |

- One trade per direction per candle  
- No averaging, no martingale, no grid  
- Uses **market orders** with predefined SL/TP

---

## Safety Features Built In

- Checks **available margin** before trading (10% buffer)  
- Respects **broker stop levels** (won’t place invalid SL/TP)  
- Adjusts lot size to **broker rules** (min/max/step)  
- Stops after **2 trades in a day** to avoid overexposure  
- Only trades if **automated trading is allowed**

---

## Why It Works on US Oil

- Oil moves in **clear trends** during US sessions  
- H1 reduces noise vs lower timeframes  
- Wide SL/TP matches **oil’s volatility** (sharp spikes, deep pullbacks)  
- EMA crossover catches **session momentum**  
- RSI filter prevents chasing **blow-off tops/bottoms**

---

## How to Use It

1. Open **USOIL H1 chart** in MT5  
2. Drag the EA onto the chart  
3. Set **lot size to 0.10** (or scale with account)  
4. Enable **Auto Trading/Algo Trading**  
5. Let it run — it only acts on **new H1 candle close**

> No need to watch the screen — it trades **max 2 times per day**.

---

## Final Notes
    
- We are **still improving it** — better filters, news avoidance, etc. coming  
- **No profit guarantee** — oil is volatile, past performance does not equal future results  
- Use a **demo account first**  
- Best with **ECN brokers** offering low oil spreads

---

**Simple. Clean. Built for US Oil H1.**  

Let the trend do the work — and let the EA handle the rest.

for more info on our products or any feedback email us at ricardobarnardd@gmail.com

