De Munyuk Oscillator for MT4

The De Munyuk Indicator is an effective technical analysis tool designed to determine market direction by generating bullish and bearish signals.It presents small colored boxes that reflect market fluctuations in a clean, noise-free manner within a separate window.Traders can use this indicator as a trend filter across various trading strategies.
De Munyuk Oscillator Specification Table
Below are the specifications of the De Munyuk Indicator:
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Signal and Prediction
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
De Munyuk Indicator at a Glance
In the De Munyuk Oscillator, green boxes represent buying strength and the start of a bullish trend, while red boxes signal bearish momentum.A key feature of this tool is that once a candlestick closes, the signals remain unchanged and are not recalculated.
Bullish Trend Conditions
On the EUR/USD chart (1-hour timeframe), the appearance of green boxes indicates the start of a bullish trend.As illustrated below, the continuation of green boxes confirms the persistence of the upward movement.
Bearish Trend Conditions
Based on the TRX (Tron) chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the start of a bearish trend is identified by the formation of red boxes.Furthermore, a sequence of red boxes highlights the strength and continuity of the downtrend.
De Munyuk Oscillator Settings
The customizable settings of the De Munyuk Oscillator include:
- Sound Alert: Enable or disable sound notifications
- Arrow Size: Adjust the size of visual elements
- Up Color: Set the color for bullish boxes
- Down Color: Set the color for bearish boxes
Conclusion
The De Munyuk Oscillator uses green and red boxes to indicate whether the price is moving upward or downward.Its non-repainting behavior ensures signal reliability after candle closure. Applicable to all timeframes, this indicator is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading, offering traders consistent and dependable insights across multiple markets.