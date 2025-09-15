MT5BTCPro

MT5BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor MT5BTCPro - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT5BTCPro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 5. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT5BTCPro?

  • Bitcoin-Optimized Strategy: Tailored for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.
  • Smart Risk Management: Ensures adaptive protection, tailored to market volatility.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade. Recommended 1-5% of your account balance per trade
  • Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT5BTCPro, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we strongly recommend risking no more than 1-5% of your account balance per trade. While MT5BTCPro defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT5BTCPro is designed for easy testing. Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical BTCUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT5BTCPro Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

  • Timeframe: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.
  • Risk Control: Configurable risk in $ amount.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5, Works & Tested for BTCUSD

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join the growing community of crypto traders using MT5BTCPro to navigate Bitcoin’s volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT5BTCPro is your edge in the crypto market.

    Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

