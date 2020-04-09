MT4BTCPro

MT4BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT4BTCPro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 4. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT4BTCPro?

  • Bitcoin-Optimized Strategy: Tailored for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.
  • Smart Risk Management: Ensures adaptive protection, tailored to market volatility.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade. Recommended 1-5% of your account balance per trade
  • Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT4BTCPro, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we strongly recommend risking no more than 1-5% of your account balance per trade. While MT4BTCPro defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT4BTCPro is designed for easy testing. Use MT4’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical BTCUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT4BTCPro Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

  • Timeframe: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.
  • Risk Control: Configurable risk in $ amount.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4, Works & Tested for BTCUSD

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join the growing community of crypto traders using MT4BTCPro to navigate Bitcoin’s volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT4BTCPro is your edge in the crypto market.

    Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    MT4Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 4 - XAUUSD MT4Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a higher‑timeframe trend. It blends a higher‑timeframe bias filter with a lower‑timeframe breakout trigger and wraps it all in disciplined risk control. The result is an automated approach that seeks clean continuation moves while keeping losses predefined. Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. MT4Phoenix supports demo usag
    MT4GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT4GoldProLR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProLR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT4SentinelGoldEA
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 4 (XAUUSD-Optimized) Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support. Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, examp
    MT5BTCPro
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor MT5BTCPro - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 5. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. W
    MT5GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5GoldProLR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProLR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 5 - XAUUSD Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of MT5Phoenix will increase x2 with every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $999.99 (limited copies available at this rate) Secure your copy now to lock in the lowest price and enjoy early access to updates and support—don’t miss out! MT5Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a
    MT5SentinelGoldEA
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 (XAUUSD-Optimized) Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support. Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, examp
