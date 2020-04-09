MT4BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT4BTCPro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 4. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT4BTCPro?

Bitcoin-Optimized Strategy : Tailored for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.

: Tailored for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy. Smart Risk Management : Ensures adaptive protection, tailored to market volatility.

: Ensures adaptive protection, tailored to market volatility. Dynamic Lot Sizing : Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade. Recommended 1-5% of your account balance per trade

: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade. Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT4BTCPro, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we strongly recommend risking no more than 1-5% of your account balance per trade . While MT4BTCPro defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT4BTCPro is designed for easy testing. Use MT4’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical BTCUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT4BTCPro Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

Timeframe : Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.

: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals. Risk Control : Configurable risk in $ amount.

: Configurable risk in $ amount. Platform: MetaTrader 4, Works & Tested for BTCUSD

Important Note: We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering. Recommended Broker: HERE

Get Started Today

Join the growing community of crypto traders using MT4BTCPro to navigate Bitcoin’s volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT4BTCPro is your edge in the crypto market.

Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.