Goldmost MT5

Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD

This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management.

The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current market realities.

With over a decade of experience in FX and algorithmic trading, I’ve learned what truly works and what doesn’t. My focus is on building robust, honest strategies that perform in live markets just as they do in backtesting, no overfitting, no tricks, just statistically sound trading. My systems are built to withstand market variability, ensuring consistent performance when it matters most.


EXCLUSIVE PROMOTION OFFER

$199 (Regular Price: $499)

The price of the EA may increase to regular price after the promotion period.

Free Updates & Support Included

Signal: please check goldmost.com


Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Strategy – Executes strategies across multiple timeframes simultaneously, each with optimized parameters for maximum market responsiveness.
  • Smart Peak/Trough Detection – Automatically identifies and updates swing highs/lows in real-time, placing precision entry orders and updating as trends develop.
  • Protected Order Execution – Every trade is protected by stop-loss and take-profit by default, ensuring disciplined risk management on all positions.
  • Dynamic Exit System – Combines trailing stop loss and trailing take profit to secure gains and minimize risk without manual intervention.
  • News Event Protection – Auto-pauses trading during high-impact news (ie.NFP) to avoid volatility spikes and erratic price action.
  • Multi-Condition Exit Logic – Exits trades using a hybrid approach: profit targets and confirmation from leading indicators.
  • Flexible Risk Control – Choose between equity-based dynamic lot sizing or fixed positions to match your risk tolerance.
  • No Martingale, No Grid
  • No AI/machine learning/ChatGPT/Quantum computer/neural network
  • Easy to use with default setting


 Setup  
Instrument Chart:
 XAUUSD/GOLD
Timeframe:
 Any timeframe is fine
Minimum Deposit:
 3000 USD
Minimum Broker Leverage:
 1:100
Setting:
 Default Setting
Broker Compatibility:
 Auto-detects and adjusts to both 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers


Backtesting:

Run on XAUUSD with default settings, you may change risk profile from Conservative to Moderate or Aggressive, this will increase both potential returns and risk exposure accordingly. For a minimum deposit, Conservative is recommended.

The strategy was Back-tested from 2015 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality.


Disclaimer

While Goldmost MT5 is designed for long-term performance, always remember that all trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly within your risk tolerance and only with capital you can afford to lose.

