Trade Strike

⚡Trade Strike - Professional Grid Trading System
Precision strikes in the markets with Trade Strike - an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor designed for experienced traders seeking aggressive profit potential.

SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $199, PRICE WILL INCREASE INCREMENTALLY AFTER EACH PURCHASE! 



🎯 Overview
Trade Strike is a sophisticated multi-directional grid trading system that deploys strategic position averaging across time-based intervals. This EA combines intelligent market filters with adaptive volatility management to navigate both trending and ranging market conditions.
⚠️ HIGH RISK TRADING SYSTEM - This EA uses aggressive position scaling and requires careful risk management. Only suitable for experienced traders who understand grid trading mechanics and accept the inherent risks.

✨ Key Features
🔷 Intelligent Grid Management

Multi-level position scaling with customizable lot multipliers
Dual-direction trading (simultaneous long and short positions)
Basket profit management system
Time-interval based entry system with distance filtering
Maximum grid level protection

🔷 Advanced Market Filters

Regime Filter: EMA slope and ADX-based trend detection
Momentum Direction System: Trade with or against market momentum (ADX, DI+/DI-, EMA separation, price action)
Volatility Adaptive: ATR-based take profit and grid spacing
Spread Filter: Avoid unfavorable entry conditions
Time-based Trading: Configure active trading hours

🔷 Comprehensive Risk Management

Margin usage monitoring with automatic shutdown
Daily drawdown limiter
Kill switch at critical equity levels
Basket time-limit protection
Maximum position limit controls

🔷 Professional Dashboard

Real-time account monitoring
Position and grid level tracking
Risk metrics display (margin %, drawdown %)
System status indicators
Clean, customizable interface

🔷 Fully Optimizable

40+ input parameters for complete customization
Adjustable trading intervals (15min, 30min, 60min, etc.)
Conservative to aggressive momentum presets
Fine-tune every aspect to your risk tolerance and market conditions


📊 Trading Characteristics

Trading Style: High-frequency grid scalper
Typical Trades: 10-50+ trades per day (depending on interval settings)
Time Frame: Any (EA uses its own interval system)
Symbols: Works on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
Position Type: Hedging strategy (opens both buy and sell simultaneously)


⚙️ Technical Requirements
CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS:
✅ HEDGE ACCOUNT MANDATORY - This EA will NOT work on netting accounts. You must use a hedging account type.
✅ High Leverage Recommended - Due to the grid nature and multiple simultaneous positions, leverage of 1:100 to 1:500 recommended for optimal performance.
✅ Minimum Capital: $500+ recommended (larger capital provides better drawdown tolerance)
✅ VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted 24/7 operation
Platform:

MetaTrader 5 only
Requires hedging account mode
No DLL dependencies
No external libraries required
Fully self-contained


🎓 Who Is This For?
✅ Suitable For:

Experienced traders familiar with grid trading concepts
Traders comfortable with high-frequency trading
Those who understand martingale/averaging principles
Traders with adequate capital and leverage
Active traders who monitor their accounts regularly

❌ NOT Suitable For:

Beginners or inexperienced traders
Conservative, low-risk traders
Small account holders (<$500)
Traders seeking "set and forget" solutions
Those uncomfortable with multiple simultaneous positions


🛡️ Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer
IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
⚠️ HIGH RISK WARNING: Trade Strike employs grid trading with position averaging, which is inherently high-risk. During unfavorable market conditions, especially strong trending moves, this strategy can result in substantial losses, including complete account loss.
⚠️ NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment.
⚠️ USER RESPONSIBILITY: You are solely responsible for all trading decisions. The seller makes no claims, warranties, or guarantees regarding profitability. Results vary significantly based on market conditions, settings used, account size, leverage, and risk management.
⚠️ DEMO TESTING REQUIRED: Always test thoroughly on demo accounts with your specific broker and settings before risking real capital. Different brokers have different spread/commission/execution conditions that affect results.
⚠️ LEVERAGE RISK: While high leverage is recommended for this strategy, leverage magnifies both gains AND losses. Use leverage responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
By purchasing this product, you acknowledge that you understand these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

💎 Promotional Pricing
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $199
🔥 This is a promotional introductory price!
Price will increase incrementally with each purchase:

First 10 buyers: $199
Next 20 buyers: $299
Next 30 buyers: $399
Standard price: $499+

Secure your copy now at the lowest price! Early adopters get lifetime updates and premium support.

⚡ Get Started Today
Take advantage of the promotional pricing while it lasts. Join early adopters who are already letting Trade Strike work for them.
Remember: Grid trading requires discipline, adequate capital, and proper risk management. Trade responsibly.

Trade Strike - Strike First, Strike Smart! ⚡💰
Developed by Mingtrader | Professional Trading Solutions

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
Ming Ying Lee
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT4
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799     Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your tra
Friday Pro
Ming Ying Lee
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit comments section for latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 MT5 version n
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 M
Daybreaker MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dive into the future of trading with DayBreaker, a premier algorithmic trading solution specifically tailored for those who value the intricacies of historical price data. At its core, DayBreaker thrives on the patterns of the previous day's trading range, surfacing opportunities that often remain hidden from the naked eye. Introductory Price at $129 rate - 5 left at this price. Final price will be $799   LIVE signal can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2061715 DayBreaker isn't
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Alpha Trigger
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
RSI Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Momentum Scalper: Harness the Power of RSI Reversals for Precision Market Entries $199 (introductory price - 10 copies remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Capitalize on Powerful RSI Reversal Signals The RSI Momentum Scalper represents a significant evolution in technical trading, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – one of trading's most respected momentum indicators – to capture high-probability reversal opportunities. When RSI moves into oversold or overbought territ
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt